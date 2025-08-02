Urban Milwaukee
Members Only

Join Urban Milwaukee at the MANDIs

Free tickets to Milwaukee's premier neighborhood awards.

By - Aug 2nd, 2025 07:46 am
MANDI 2025 logo

MANDI 2025 logo

We want you to celebrate the best of Milwaukee on us.

We have an extremely limited number of seats available at our table at the MANDIs – The Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation.

Described as the Oscars for Milwaukee nonprofits, the annual gala recognizes the best of neighborhood revitalization and community organizing.

The 26th annual event takes place at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and includes a full dinner and awards show. Winners will be announced in seven categories.

Claim your seat today, while supplies last. Tickets will run out.

Didn’t get a seat? Voting opens Monday for the People’s Choice Award, hosted on Urban Milwaukee.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: For Members Only

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us