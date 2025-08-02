Join Urban Milwaukee at the MANDIs
We have an extremely limited number of seats available at our table at the MANDIs – The Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation.
Described as the Oscars for Milwaukee nonprofits, the annual gala recognizes the best of neighborhood revitalization and community organizing.
The 26th annual event takes place at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and includes a full dinner and awards show. Winners will be announced in seven categories.
Didn’t get a seat? Voting opens Monday for the People’s Choice Award, hosted on Urban Milwaukee.
