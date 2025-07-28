Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space,” says Third Space Brewing co-founder Andy Gehl.

Your “third space” is the place where you feel comfortable and welcoming, where you can go to have a good time and get away from it all. That’s where Third Space Brewing comes in. The Menomonee Valley brewery is spacious and welcoming, and has anywhere from 10 to 25 beers available in its taproom. From its Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale, to Upward Spiral IPA and Marquette Golden Ale and more, the brewery strives to create high-quality, flavorful and well-balanced craft beers for each taste palette.

What, you haven’t tried it yet? Well, here’s the perfect chance to do so.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Third Space Brewing on Thursday, Aug. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Third Space Brewing will be holding a beer tasting and a brewery tour of the production facility.

Third Space Brewing is located in a historic factory on the corner of W. St Paul Ave. and N. 16th St at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. For more information on Third Space Brewing, including what’s on tap and where to buy their beer around town, visit their website.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not.

Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., enjoy a beer tasting at 6 p.m., then take a tour, and have fun.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you.

RSVP today.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month or $99 per year and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets.

