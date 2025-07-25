Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Is First Dem To Announce Gubernatorial Bid

Rodriguez's announcement kicks off what is expected to be a fierce Democratic primary for governor

Less than a day after Gov. Tony Evers announced he will not seek a third term in office, the first candidate for what is expected to be a heated Democratic primary has entered the fray.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who has served alongside Evers since he was reelected to a second term in 2022, officially launched her campaign early Thursday morning. In an online video, she pledged to back abortion rights and took aim at President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got a maniac in the White House. His tariffs are killing our farmers, and his policies are hurting our kids,” she said.

And, as Democrats set their sights on flipping the state Legislature in 2026, Rodriguez said she’d partner with them to promote progressive priorities.

“With a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our health care workforce,” she said. “We can strengthen our farms, unions and small businesses, fund our public schools and give teachers the raise they’ve earned.”

Rodriguez is a former nurse and health care executive who previously served in the state Assembly, flipping a Republican district covering parts of Waukesha County in 2020.

Although her current office comes with few official responsibilities, Rodriguez has enjoyed a close relationship with Evers, who maintained strong popularity in the state, even as polls suggested voters overall did not want him to seek a third term.

Evers put an end to speculation about his political future on Thursday, when he announced in an emotional video that he would be retiring to spend more time with his family.

That opens the door to an open primary, and although Rodriguez was the first announced candidate, at least half a dozen other Democrats have hinted they’re eyeing a run.

Two Republicans — businessman Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann — have also already launched campaigns, and others have suggested they could enter the race, too.

Candidates have until June of next year to formally get on the ballot, although in purple Wisconsin — and with legislative races also in the offing — they’ll be vying to build out name recognition and war chests far in advance.

The last time Democrats had an open primary for governor in 2018, around a dozen candidates got into the race, which Evers eventually won.

The last open GOP primary for governor was in 2022, when there were five candidates on the ballot.

