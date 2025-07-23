Brewery Credit Union Opening Third Milwaukee Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brewery Credit Union is growing.

According to a newly filed permit, the Milwaukee-based credit union intends to open its third location at 8050 W. Capitol Dr.

The new branch would join its headquarters location at 1351 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and a Bay View location at 2863 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The new location, in the city’s Arlington Gardens neighborhood, most recently housed an Associated Bank branch. Constructed in 1976, the 2,468-square-foot building was originally part of Mutual Savings & Loan, then Mutual Savings Bank and later Bank Mutual. Associated acquired Bank Mutual in 2018. Associated shuttered the building in spring 2024.

A limited liability company affiliated with Punit Jaiswal acquired the property in June 2024 for $250,000.

A commercial alteration permit request says Brewery Credit Union expects to invest at least $900,000 in the property.

The credit union is working with The Redmond Company on its project.

Brewery Credit Union was chartered in 1934 as Brewery Workers Credit Union, an outgrowth of Brewery Workers Union Local 9 that represented employees at the city’s major breweries. It was located within Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company before moving across the street to its current home on King Drive.

As of the first quarter of 2025, the credit union had approximately 8,100 members (customers) and 20 full-time employees. It reported $60.7 million in assets and $48.2 million in liabilities on its balance sheet.

The credit union did not respond to a request for comment.

