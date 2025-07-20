Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair is back! And that means cream puffs, beer-battered cheese curds and so many more deep fried treats on a stick.

Yes, it’s that time of the year when we forget about counting calories, grab the sunscreen and head to the fair.

If the food isn’t enough, the State Fair also offers dozens of free stages, plus the Main Stage featuring Queensrÿche and Boyz II Men among the many headliners, as well as dozens of rides and games, family activities and plenty of farm animals to meet. This year, we want you to save your money on admission, so you can spend it eating and shopping to your heart’s content.

Urban Milwaukee members can reserve up to two free general admission tickets, while supplies last. Click here to reserve tickets. Once you reserve your tickets you can pick them up at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. during normal store hours, or we are happy to mail them to you. Tickets must be picked up by August 8 at 6 p.m.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by US Cellular, runs Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 10. State Fair Park is located at 640 S. 84th St. For more information on vendors, performances, food and more, visit their website.

Click here to reserve tickets, while supplies last.

Not a Member Yet?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This promotion is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.