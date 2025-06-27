Now available in the sought after Historic Third Ward is this one bedroom, one bathroom unit at Harbor Front. Open floor plan boasts Russian timber ceilings and hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and 2-tier breakfast bar. The spacious living room leads to an oversized private balcony with gas, electric and water hooks up which makes it perfect for entertaining. Bedroom with walk in closet. In-unit laundry. One indoor parking space and one storage unit included. Enjoy all the amenities including a fitness center, clubhouse and heated outdoor pool all overlooking the river. Walk to all the Third Ward has to offer; entertainment, boutiques and dining, Summerfest and the Public Market.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., Unit 506 Milwaukee

Size: 880 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 2004

Parking: 1 indoor parking space

Price: $450,000

Condo fee: $570/Month

Taxes: $9,028.13

MLS#: 1920015

