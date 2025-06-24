Located in Milwaukee’s East Town Neighborhood is this meticulously maintained two bedroom, two bathroom unit at the Historic Van Buren City Lofts! Open concept with tall ceilings, gas fireplace, large windows for an abundance of natural light and cream city brick walls. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters and a beautiful tile backsplash. Spacious primary bedroom with door to balcony, walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. In-unit laundry. Dry bar with wine fridge. One storage unit and one heated indoor parking space included. Leave the car home and walk to dining, shopping and entertainment!

The Breakdown

Address: 1325 N. Van Buren St., Unit 308

Size: 1,329 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1922

Parking: 1 indoor parking apace

Price: $495,000

Condo fee: $479/Month

Taxes: $8,190.81

MLS#: 1917993

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.