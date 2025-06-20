Thousands Gather To Celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Vanessa Davis has lived in Milwaukee her entire life, but has never been to the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration.

This year, she decided to change that.

“I have a sense of peace and a sense of calmness and just a sense of community,” Davis said while standing near the end of the parade route with her daughter and best friend at her side. “I think that’s important for all of us, especially given the current climate we’re in.”

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. Also known as Emancipation Day, the first Juneteenth celebration was held in Texas in 1866.

Milwaukee hosts one of the longest-running celebrations for the holiday in the nation, according to a statement from the office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Thursday marked the 54th annual Juneteenth celebration in the city.

Thousands of people lined the parade route on the city’s north side Thursday morning as local marching bands and dance groups, politicians from across the state, community organizations and members of the Marquette University Men’s Basketball team walked in the parade for the celebration of “love, life and freedom.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Lisa Johnson walked from her home to the event shortly after it began at 9 a.m. She’s lived in Milwaukee for 60 years and has lost track of how many times she’s attended.

“It’s a celebration of Black history to me,” Johnson said. “Juneteenth is part of the last slaves being freed, so I just like to feel connected to that.”

Johnson’s parents brought her to watch the parade when she was a child. Now, she brings her grandchildren.

“My Mom always brought us. We always came as a family,” she said. “So I just kind of keep up that tradition.”

Artist Terrell Morgan was working on a mural as part of an art competition at the parade.

“Juneteenth means the world to me,” Morgan said while he painted.

Morgan, a Milwaukee native, has been coming to the parade since childhood.

“It means freedom, it means understanding, it means unity, togetherness,” Morgan said. “It means a lot to me.”

The Civil Rights Movement brought more attention to the holiday, according to Milwaukee’s Juneteenth website.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, African Americans began to celebrate the holiday as a way to assert their identity and to remember the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors,” the website says.

Wisconsin became the 32nd state to officially recognize Juneteenth in 2009, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021 when former President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

As a Black woman, Davis said she felt it was important to get back to her roots by taking part in the festivities Thursday. She watched the parade on television last year but wanted to be there in person this time.

“Getting in touch with my people, getting back into my roots, just focusing more on that,” Davis said.

Davis said she’s been seeing a lot of “division” in the nation recently. Thursday’s celebration was about coming together as a community, she said.

“I think this parade embodies that community, because I see so many people,” she said. “It’s not just Black people here. It’s Latinos, Hispanics, it’s Caucasian people, it’s Asian people. I’ve seen so many different types of people here.”

Center for Black Excellence and Culture reaches goal for construction

In Madison, leaders for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture used the holiday to announce they had reached a $31 million campaign goal for the “debt-free” construction of the center.

“The milestone comes one year after breaking ground, just over three years since launching the campaign and a culmination of decades of listening to the Black community,” the statement said.

The center, located on Madison’s south side, will be a cultural space for the Black community and a “physical place where Black residents and others throughout Dane County and the state of Wisconsin can gather to plan for and celebrate current and future growth and advancement.”

Dr. Alex Gee, founder and CEO of the center, said reaching the goal is a “monumental achievement.”

“Last year on Juneteenth, we broke ground with over 500 people in attendance to celebrate — and exactly one year later on this historic day, thanks to incredible community support, the building is set to open debt-free,” Gee stated. “After years of visioning, organizing, and building, our focus today is on preparing for opening day and creating transformative experiences with impacts that uplift and enrich Black lives across the entire region.”

Listen to the WPR report

‘I have a sense of peace:’ Thousands gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.