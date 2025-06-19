New Developer Attempting Sentinel Building Redevelopment

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A downtown office building could be converted to apartments under a new plan from a Florida-based developer.

MAQ Group is seeking to redevelop the largely vacant Sentinel Building, 225 E. Mason St.

It’s the second time in four years a developer has sought to convert the 10-story office building into apartments.

The building’s height hides the fact that it’s a small structure by downtown standards. The building has 30,848 square feet of space according to city assessment records. A single floor in the 25-story BMO Tower to the north is more than 25,000 square feet.

A commercial alteration permit request indicates MAQ, which lists Muhammad Shaker as its registered agent, is working with Brookfield-based architecture firm Patera on the plan. A specific unit count is not listed.

Patera also worked with Adam Gollatz on a 2021 plan to redevelop the building into 33 apartments. But those plans didn’t advance, and Gollatz’s Mason Street Ventures transferred the building back to prior owner Doug Young.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Young sold the building through an auction to MAQ in 2023 for $1.2 million.

Constructed in 1892 and home to the namesake newspaper until 1930, the building was 70% vacant when Gollatz’s Mason Street Ventures LLC acquired it for $2.1 million in February 2021 as part of a land contract.

At the time of the auction, it was listed as 97% vacant.

The Romanesque Revival-style building was designed by architect Walter A. Holbrook. It was part of what was then known as Newspaper Row, a collection of publishers located on E. Mason St. Starting in the 1960s it was known as the Loewi Building, when the similarly-named financial firm occupied every floor and eventually purchased the building.

It changed hands a number of times after Loewi’s ownership and was eventually purchased by Milwaukee-based investor Max Dermond. He sold it to Young’s Sentinel Suites in 2018 for $1.53 million when it was reportedly 50% vacant.

There are several office-to-apartment conversions proposed in Downtown, with The Sentinel Building representing the smallest proposal. A block southwest, the 35-story, 465,000-square-foot 100 East tower is to be converted to approximately 350 apartments.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.