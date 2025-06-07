Wisconsin Gardeners, Food Pantries Unite to Feed the Hungry
Amid federal food aid cuts, a call to 'Plant A Row for the Hungry.'
Every county in America experiences food insecurity, according to a new report from Feeding America.
As 600,000 people face food insecurity across Wisconsin, local food pantries now face increasing demand while having less food to distribute.
“The number of families that come through looking for support with food is staggering for the small number of people in our Waushara County,” Susan Herman, a volunteer with Waushara County Food Pantry, told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today.”
The Waushara County Food Pantry in central Wisconsin supports about 1,100 people every month. Last year, the pantry distributed nearly 500,000 pounds of food to those in need, including 2,000 pounds of fresh produce donated by local gardeners and farmers.
To help meet the growing demand this year, the pantry is partnering with the Waushara Gardeners club to distribute more fruits and vegetables to those in need. It is one of many Wisconsin pantries looking to gardeners to help feed people in the community.
Grow local to fight food insecurity
The Waushara pantry encourages people to grow and donate fresh fruits and vegetables through a national campaign: “Plant A Row for the Hungry.” For 30 years, the campaign has recognized the connection between local gardeners and those facing food insecurity.
“They’ll get three vegetables, two fruits and garlic,” Herman said.
Kathy Shaw, president of the Waushara Gardeners, said its new pantry partnership happened by accident earlier this year after a presenter scheduled to speak at its monthly meeting had to cancel. The club then reached out to the Waushara County Food Pantry to talk about community needs — and the rest is history.
“The two just mesh perfectly together as a way of supporting the people in our community that are food insecure,” Shaw said.
Herman said there’s a lot of misunderstanding about people who need food. She said people using the pantry often don’t have ingredients, like milk and butter, to make boxed macaroni and cheese.
But cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other vegetables offer both a healthy and versatile option.
“The people coming through are good, hardworking people. But sometimes it’s just too hard to make ends meet,” she said
Shaw and her husband grow enough vegetables to last them throughout the year. As the summer months continue, she plans to donate beans, broccoli, pears and apples from her garden to support the pantry.
“It’s great that we have an outlet to help someone else that is food insecure with excess produce,” she said. “It isn’t just going to rot.”
Herman said fresh donations that spoil before being given away are composted and added to the pantry’s new demonstration garden beds.
Both Shaw and Herman say their partnership has sparked other ideas for collaboration.
“There’s been a little talk of another area behind the food pantry where they might be able to start up a community garden,” Shaw said.
Programs in your area
Waushara County is one of several communities in Wisconsin where gardeners can help fight hunger. Here are programs where you can donate:
- Brown County Community Gardens: Brown County food pantries
- Eastmorland Community Association: Dane County food pantries
- Congressional Church of Christ: St. Joseph’s Food Program in Outagamie County
- Cornerstone of Hope: Rock and Jefferson County food pantries
- Feed MKE Pilot Program: Milwaukee County food pantries
- Fresh Meals On Wheels: Sheboygan County
- Giving Garden Program: Portage County food distribution centers
- Grow it Forward: Manitowoc County
- Kewaunee County Garden Club: Lakeshore Community Pantry, Kewaunee County Food Pantry
- Lincoln County Community Gardens: Lincoln County food pantries
- Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens, Inc.: Dane County food pantries
- Oconto Falls Community Garden: Kingdom Come Food Pantry in Oconto County
- Rhinelander Area Food Pantry Garden: Oneida County food pantries
- River Valley Area Community Gardens: Iowa County food pantries
- Walworth County Plant A Row: Walworth County food pantries
Wisconsin gardeners and food pantries unite to feed the hungry was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
