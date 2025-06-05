Republican Lawmakers Float Bill to Reauthorize Stewardship Program

But with less funding than the popular land purchase program currently gets.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Republican lawmaker who has said Wisconsin’s land purchase program is on “life support” is floating a bill to keep it going for four more years. But it would provide less funding and require legislation for costly acquisitions under a new program.

The bill brought by Rep., R-Wonewoc, and Sen., R-Stevens Point, comes as GOP legislative leaders have cast doubt on the future of the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program. Republicans have said the program is in jeopardy after losing a legal battle with Gov. over blocked funding for conservation projects.

The bill seeks to reauthorize the program at $28.25 million annually through June 2030. That’s $5 million less than the program’s current funding and three times smaller than Evers’ proposal of $100 million per year for the next decade.

The measure would bar the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from awarding more than $1 million for projects. Instead, it would require legislation for costly projects to receive funding under a new program for major land purchases. Kurtz said reauthorizing the program is a bipartisan issue, but not everyone will get what they want.

“But I think for the survival of the program and so that we can continue this and pass this on to our future generations, I think people need to have a little caution and just say, ‘Let’s see how we can get there with the current bill that we have right now,’” Kurtz said.

In 2023, Evers sued GOP leaders for blocking funds for 27 conservation projects through legislative or “pocket” vetoes. Last year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in Evers’ favor that lawmakers overstepped their authority by blocking funds the Legislature had already authorized.

Kurtz said the creation of a new program would give Republicans more oversight over larger land purchases as fellow GOP lawmakers have voiced concerns about removing lands from the tax rolls and adding to the state’s debt. He said requiring legislation would also provide more transparency for the public and various groups around funding for projects.

Conservation groups optimistic about future of stewardship program

Charles Carlin, director of strategic initiatives for Gathering Waters, said nonprofit conservation groups are thrilled lawmakers are working to find a path forward for the program. Carlin said he’s optimistic there’s room for compromise.

“Despite some of the public comments from legislative leaders, there’s a strong base of support among legislators for the program, and then, of course, just an overwhelming base of support for the program among the public,” Carlin said.

A statewide poll commissioned by the Nature Conservancy found 93 percent of 516 voters support public funding for land conservation. Most also backed Evers’ proposal to reauthorize the program at higher amounts, including two thirds of Republican voters who participated.

Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, said in a statement that Republicans stripped Evers’ proposal for funding the program under the budget.

“Like the vast majority of Wisconsinites – 90% of voters support continuing the program – Democrats want the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to endure,” Hesselbeing said. “We will have further comment on this proposal as we review it and as it moves through the legislative hearing process.”

Under the bill, the existing program would be funded through $13.5 million in bonding and $15 million from the state’s forestry account. No funding level has been specified for the new program.

The DNR would be required to submit a list of projects that qualify as major land purchases to the Legislature’s finance committee in order to receive funding. The agency would have to include the estimated price tag for land purchases, requested state funds and all other sources of funding. The agency would also be required to prioritize funding projects for property development over land purchases.

A DNR spokesperson said it doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

The bill also makes changes that would allow conservation groups to use stewardship money for habitat restoration, but it would reduce the amount of funding set aside for them to buy and develop lands for conservation from $7 million to $2 million.

Brian Glenzinski, director of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited’s Great Lakes Initiative, said the bill represents a workable solution. He said reduced funding is not ideal, but he’s excited to see that habitat restoration would be eligible for funds.

“This is an added feature to the program that we will certainly utilize going forward to manage wetland habitat across Wisconsin. Frankly, it’s a needed program,” Glenzinski said, adding there’s also a need for increased investment on habitat management.

The legislation would require a 20 percent match from local governments seeking funding. In a statement, groups like the Wisconsin Counties Association and League of Wisconsin Municipalities said stewardship grants have supported local projects throughout the state.

“Continuing to provide state support for local park, forest, and recreation projects will ensure residents and visitors may continue to enjoy all Wisconsin has to offer in the great outdoors,” groups said.

GOP legislative leaders did not immediately comment on the bill.

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers float bill to reauthorize the stewardship program was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.