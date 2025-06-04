County Replaces July 3 Fireworks With a Drone Show

Private sponsors will pay for more 'inclusive' show with no explosions.

After saying goodbye to the annual fireworks show in 2024, Milwaukee County is planning an aerial drone show over McKinley Beach on July 3.

The drone show’s major sponsor is Michael F. Hupy, senior partner of the law firm Hupy & Abraham, according to a statement released by County Executive David Crowley‘s office. It will replace the annual July 3 fireworks show, which was cancelled in 2024 for lack of a sponsor and funding.

“The July 3rd lakefront celebration is an important event for thousands of community members,” Hupy said in a statement. “I was committed to doing whatever it takes to bring it back this year.”

A 45-minute synchronized drone performance will be mounted using three separate waves of drones, each taking flight 14 minutes at a time. “Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes,” according to the announcement.

The drone show, however, will lack the sonorous quality of a large fireworks display. But the county is touting the gunpowder-less features of the drone show. Said Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith: “Unlike traditional fireworks, drone shows reduce noise and air pollution while still delivering an unforgettable experience.”

Not everyone enjoys, or tolerates, the loud booming of fireworks, which makes the drone show a more “inclusive” July 3 aerial display, count officials have said.

“We’re proud to bring the community together for this first-of-its-kind drone show, highlighting not just our beautiful lakefront but the creativity and collaboration that make Milwaukee County so special,” said County Executive Crowley. “Thanks to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation’s incredible efforts to secure sponsorships, this drone show is another example of how we’re investing in our parks, our neighborhoods, and our shared sense of community pride.”

The parks foundation has helped to fundraise, and solicit sponsorship, for the annual July 3 fireworks in the past. In 2024, it couldn’t find any appetite in the philanthropic community for sponsorship and Parks decided to cancel the show.

Along with Hupy, the show is sponsored by Bank of America, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Johnson Controls, Milwaukee Admirals, Carroll University Aviation Science and Drone Technologies, T&M Partners, Ted and Mary Kellner, Nan Gardetto and the Brewers Community Foundation

“We are grateful to the many partners who came together to reimagine a beloved community celebration in an innovative and inclusive way,” said Rebecca Stoner, Executive Director of Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

The fireworks show typically cost nearly $370,000 to put on, with $350,000 of that expense going toward the fireworks, Parks said in 2024. The department has limited room in its budget and opted not to expend any of its annual funding on the show, instead saving the money for the department’s traditional operations: maintaining and programming the parks system.

The drone show will be at 9:15 p.m. this year. It should be visible from McKinley Beach or McKinley Park on the Lakefront. A soundtrack synced to the performance will be available for download. Parking will start at 2 p.m. the day of and will cost $20 per person. Overnight parking and camping is not allowed.