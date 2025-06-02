Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The annual summer show at the Mitchell Park Domes opens this Saturday, June 7.

Last year, The Domes horticultural team brought visitors on a road trip across America. This year, they’re inviting a closer at the detail and form of the natural world, with “Kinetic Garden,” which will show off the dazzling array of color and pattern to be found in plants and nature.

“We’re excited to present a show that both delights the senses and sparks the imagination,” said Doris Maki, Director of the Mitchell Park Domes. “Kinetic Garden offers an immersive experience that reveals the movement and energy found in even the smallest blooms.”

Domes’ horticultural staff work year-round on the annual shows, growing plants and developing exhibits with the exhibit designer Melania Lancy. Petunias, begonias and lantanas will take center stage alongside sculptures “designed to accentuate movement and harmony, creating a mesmerizing fusion of horticulture and contemporary art,” according to the Domes.

Visitors can take in the exhibit for $5, almost half off, on the last Thursday of each month. On Wednesdays, limited edition stickers inspired by the Kinetic Garden theme will be available for free.

The Milwaukee Domes Alliance, which operates the Domes and is planning a massive redevelopment of the iconic structures, is also holding a number of special events over the summer: a Summer Family Flower Fest on June 25, storytime every Wednesday, wacky Wednesday on the first Wednesday of each month, bilingual storytime on the last Wednesday of each month.

The summer exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and major holidays. Admission is $8 for county residents and $6 for children (3-12), seniors (60 and older) and military personnel.