Halal Restaurant Week Returns June 7

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee food lovers are spoiled in late spring. Not only are patios reopening with alfresco snacks and refreshing drinks, but a flurry of food events — from Downtown Dining Week to the first bites of festival season — is also filling the calendar.

Among them is the third installment of Halal Restaurant Week, taking place June 7 through 15 at nearly a dozen participating restaurants across the Milwaukee area.

The full list includes Amilinda, Fitzy’s Cafe, Hue Asian Kitchen, Joey Gerard’s, Mr. B’s, Onesto, Smoke Shack, Stone Bowl Grill, Sweet Diner, Tomken’s Grill and KPOT in Greenfield.

Throughout the week, each establishment will offer a specially crafted menu that follows halal dietary guidelines while also exploring a wide range of cuisines — including Korean, Spanish, Portuguese and American.

The event is multi-faceted: it fosters community, supports local businesses and increases access for Muslim diners. It also leaves a lasting impact.

Some restaurants that participated in previous years have continued to serve halal items, becoming year-round destinations for diners of all backgrounds. Romero’s Taco Truck and El Gaucho Grill are two such establishments.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Halal food follows specific dietary guidelines, including rules for how meat is butchered and prohibitions on pork and alcohol. Restaurants must also be mindful to avoid cross-contamination between halal and non-halal items.

Most participating restaurants can modify their typical food orders to request halal meats without changing vendors. However, halal meat often costs more than its non-halal counterpart because of sourcing and certification requirements.

In the lead-up to Halal Restaurant Week, content creator Shako Mako is interviewing representatives from participating establishments about their sourcing practices, menu planning and overall approach to the event.

This year’s event will once again feature Respite Dining Night, giving caregivers a chance to take a break and enjoy a special evening out.

On June 13, event organizer Eat Halal Milwaukee will partner with the nonprofit MUHSEN (Muslims Understanding and Helping Special Education Needs) to host individuals with special needs for a night of activities and food at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee in Brookfield.

Registration for Respite Dining Night opens June 7 and closes June 12.

Eat Halal Milwaukee and Hayat Pharmacy are sponsors of the 2025 Halal Restaurant Week.

Follow the Eat Halal Milwaukee Instagram page for updates and additional details.