Urban Milwaukee members can join us for fun beer tour and lots of chatter.

Join us for an Urban Milwaukee members-only beer bash. Our next stop on the 2025 edition of the free event series (RSVP required. There are only a handful of spots remaing) takes us to Dead Bird Brewing for the first time.

Come and enjoy a pint and chat with some of your favorite journalists and fellow Urban Milwaukee members.

Dead Bird Brewing was founded in 2015 in Madison, and in 2019 it found it its way to its new home in Milwaukee.

Owner Nick Kocis strives to minimizing the brewery’s carbon footprint with energy-efficient appliances, solar panels, recycling and composting.

Part of the drive for sustainability is why Dead Bird Brewing Company is Wisconsin’s only all-vegan brewery, because a vegan diet can reduce an individual’s food-related carbon footprint by up to 73%.

The brewery offers a variety of food options, including homemade pizzas, soft pretzels, famous nachos, and more.

And about that name? There’s a story there, which surely the staff at Dead Bird will tell during the tour.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to a Dead Bird Brewing Beer Bash on Friday, May 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. The team at Dead Bird Brewing Company will lead Urban Milwaukee members through guided tasting tours – which will include two free beer samples and conversation on the specific beers and some brewery history. This tour will last about thirty minutes, and questions and comments are welcomed.

The event is planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together to try multiple tasty beers in a classic city neighborhood. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., join the first tour at 6:15 p.m. or the second at 6:45 p.m., sample two free pours and enjoy your favorite beers and convivial conversation for the rest of the night.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you. Oh, and if you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the beer? That’s great, too. There are 50 plus arcade and board games in the taproom, so come for a beer and stay for a game or two. Dead Bird Brewing Company is located at 1726 Dr. William Finlayson Dr. in Milwaukee.

So, RSVP today.

