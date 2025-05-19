Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to 'Baroque Pop! with Julia Holter,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Baroque Pop! with Julia Holter concert on May 25.

Julia Holter, who is performing in her hometown for the first time, possesses one of the most distinctive voices in independent music. She’ll perform her own material with Present Music, and be joined by LA avant-garde composer Tashi Wada for a happening at the Calatrava wing of the Milwaukee Art Museum. François Couperin time travels from the Baroque era, Holter sings a mysterious, Lynchian song-cycle by Alex Temple called “Behind the Wallpaper,” and John Orfe will perform Caroline Shaw‘s genre-bending Concerto for Harpsichord and Strings.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Sunday, May 25 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

