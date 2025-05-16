Wisconsin Senate Votes To Make Sharing ‘Deepfake’ Nude Images A Felony

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Using artificial intelligence to create and share nude images of real people would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill passed by the Wisconsin Senate.

The legislation targeting what are known as “deepfake” images was one of a series of bills considered during a Thursday floor session.

It’s already a felony in Wisconsin to take or distribute nude photos of someone without their consent. But current law does not cover images of real people generated by artificial intelligence.

On the Senate floor, state Sen. Andre Jacque, R-New Franken, cited a study by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that found more than 90 percent of “deepfake” videos posted online are “nonconsensual pornography.”

“As the capabilities of AI become more and more advanced, bad actors are increasingly using artificially generated sexually explicit images to harass and intimidate innocent people online,” Jacque said.

The bill passed with a unanimous 33-0 vote and now heads to the state Assembly for consideration.

Senate moves legislation requiring nuclear power plant siting study

Another bill requiring the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to conduct a nuclear power siting study within 18 months was approved by senators during the floor session.

If enacted, it would also require the PSC to make final decisions on nuclear power plant permit applications from utilities within 150 days. That’s shorter than the typical 180 days the commission has to decide on what are called certificates of public convenience and necessity.

Sen., R-New Berlin, referenced “exciting” news that the owner of the shuttered nuclear power plant in Kewaunee County was working with the state’s largest utility company to explore bringing new nuclear energy to the site.

“This is huge for our state,” Bradley said. “This is great for economic development. It is great for all of our ratepayers.”

While the bill has seen bipartisan support, Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Pleasant Prairie, spoke out against it.

“I don’t think we should go down the path of nuclear energy,” Wirch said. “Chernobyl, Fukushima, two of the greatest disasters we’ve ever seen happen, because something went wrong with nuclear power.”

The bill passed with only five senators, including Wirch, opposed. It now heads to the Assembly.

Senate approves bipartisan expansion of veteran benefits to Hmong and Laotian residents who assisted US during Vietnam War

Senators also passed a bill that would expand the definition of the term “veteran” in Wisconsin law to include people who were naturalized under the Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000. The act applies to Hmong veteran refugees living in the U.S. who assisted American forces in Laos during the Vietnam War.

By expanding the definition of veteran, the legislation would extend state veterans benefits other than admission to state veterans homes or burial sites subject to federal regulations.

Jacque, who co-authored the bill, described the Hmong and Laotian soldiers as America’s brothers in arms, who’ve faced persecution and have been “treated as footnotes” in our nation’s history. He said they came to Wisconsin “because they had no other choice.”

Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin, D-Whitefish Bay, who co-authored the legislation with Jacque, said she’s proud to see Wisconsin recognize the veterans’ service.

“It has taken too long for this bill to pass, but I am glad it is getting done now,” Habush Sinykin said.

The measure passed on a voice vote and moved to the Assembly.Other legislation passed by the Senate included:

A bill that would lift a state prohibition on customers of Wisconsin’s only privately owned utility, in Superior, from accessing funds to forgive loans paying for removal of lead water service lines.

Legislation blocking people convicted of violent crimes from being able to change their names.

A bill aimed at creating courts that would handle business-related cases.

