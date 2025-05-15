Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Praise Trump’s Order Limiting Funding For ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research

The order's impact on pathogenic research at universities like UW-Madison is not yet known.

Some state Republican lawmakers hope President Donald Trump’s recent executive order restricting funding for so-called “gain-of-function” research will accomplish their goal of clamping down on what they see as dangerous pathogen studies in Wisconsin.

Gain-of-function research includes experiments that could make viruses or other pathogens more transmissible or better at causing disease. The concern, amplified by the COVID-19 lab leak theory, is the stronger microbes could escape the lab and cause a pandemic.

Trump’s order restricts federal funding for gain-of-function research in “countries of concern (e.g., China)” and calls on federal officials to halt funding for U.S. studies in the field while they draft strict oversight plans.

“Gain-of-function research that makes pathogens more dangerous has always carried unacceptable risks with questionable benefits,” said state Sen. André Jacque, R-New Franken. “President Trump’s leadership is putting science back on a responsible path, one that safeguards Americans from the possibility of a future lab-generated pandemic.”

The precise impacts on Wisconsin research are not yet known. But Jacque is hopeful the executive order will lead to National Institutes of Health guidelines that restrict this type of research in the state.

“We can strengthen our protocols, make sure that there’s greater awareness of what’s going on,” Jacque said. “I think this is an important step forward in transparency and scientific integrity, and in terms of making sure that we’re really doing things the right way.”

Jacque and colleagues like Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Chase, authored a letter to Trump in February, asking him to take federal action against gain-of-function research. Jacque also championed legislation aimed at ending the research at higher education institutions in Wisconsin. The bill failed to pass in 2024.

In support of greater oversight, some researchers traveled to Wisconsin to testify in support of Jacque’s bill.

“Wisconsin has been a flashpoint for this,” Jacque said.

Still, other researchers argue broad restrictions on gain-of-function research could stifle studies that could ultimately protect people from risky viruses. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Medical College of Wisconsin testified against the bill last year.

“Gain-of-function experiments allow investigators to understand the complex nature of host-pathogen interactions that underlie transmission, infection, and pathogenesis and can help attribute biological function to genes and proteins,” a UW-Madison spokesperson said in a statement to WPR.

UW-Madison conducts a wide range of health and disease studies, including research that helps track viruses like avian influenza. The university is assessing how the order and related NIH guidance might affect research on campus, the spokesperson said.

“This research also contributes to the development of treatments and vaccines to protect humans, plants and animals from diseases that pose risks to public health and the food supply,” the spokesperson said.

Their researchers undergo extensive biosafety training and are required to wear protective gear, the spokesperson added. The facilities also have security protocols and are outfitted with purification systems.

David Letzer is a doctor with the Infectious Disease Specialists of Southeastern Wisconsin. He said while he doesn’t run a lab, he could see how the executive order could stifle research in the state.

“There’s not levels of risk, or classification of risk,” Letzer said.

However, he said more oversight of gain-of-function research could be a good thing. But unlike the sweeping restrictions and funding halts called for in Trump’s executive order, the oversight should leave room for nuance, he added.

Jacque said he’d consider reviving past legislation against gain-of-function research, depending on how the federal guidelines pan out.

