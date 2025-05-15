Inviting Brewers Hill Townhouse
Features a spacious layout, with a finished basement and thoughtful updates throughout.
Welcome home to this bright and inviting 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo in historic Brewers Hill. This spacious layout offers comfortable, low-maintenance living with thoughtful updates throughout. The main level features a large living area, dining room, and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and full bath. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Finished basement adds valuable space—ideal for a home office, rec room, or guest area.
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, AC, and two dedicated parking spots. Low monthly condo fee of just $200 and pet friendly unit! Full roof replacement just completed! Don’t miss your chance to own a stylish, move-in-ready home in one of the city’s most vibrant historic neighborhoods. Schedule your private showing today.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2131 N. Hubbard St., Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Size: 1,668 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Number Rooms: 6
- Year Built: 1992
- Parking: 2 dedicated parking spots
- Price: $300,000
- Condo fee: $200/Month
- Estimated Taxes: $5,850.1
- MLS#:1917875
Photos
