Welcome home to this bright and inviting 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo in historic Brewers Hill. This spacious layout offers comfortable, low-maintenance living with thoughtful updates throughout. The main level features a large living area, dining room, and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and full bath. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Finished basement adds valuable space—ideal for a home office, rec room, or guest area.

Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, AC, and two dedicated parking spots. Low monthly condo fee of just $200 and pet friendly unit! Full roof replacement just completed! Don’t miss your chance to own a stylish, move-in-ready home in one of the city’s most vibrant historic neighborhoods. Schedule your private showing today.

The Breakdown

Address: 2131 N. Hubbard St., Milwaukee, WI 53212

Size: 1,668 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Number Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1992

Parking: 2 dedicated parking spots

Price: $300,000

Condo fee: $200/Month

Estimated Taxes: $5,850.1

MLS#:1917875

