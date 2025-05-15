MKE Listing

Inviting Brewers Hill Townhouse

Features a spacious layout, with a finished basement and thoughtful updates throughout.

May 15th, 2025 06:15 pm
2131 N. Hubbard St. Photo courtesy of McKenna Real Estate.

Welcome home to this bright and inviting 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo in historic Brewers Hill. This spacious layout offers comfortable, low-maintenance living with thoughtful updates throughout. The main level features a large living area, dining room, and a well-equipped kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and full bath. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Finished basement adds valuable space—ideal for a home office, rec room, or guest area.

Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, AC, and two dedicated parking spots. Low monthly condo fee of just $200 and pet friendly unit! Full roof replacement just completed! Don’t miss your chance to own a stylish, move-in-ready home in one of the city’s most vibrant historic neighborhoods. Schedule your private showing today.

Sponsored by McKenna Real Estate

Paul McKenna. Photo courtesy of McKenna Real Estate.

Paul McKenna brings 17 years of experience as a real estate broker to every transaction. He has helped countless clients buy and sell homes across the greater Milwaukee area; always focused on delivering the best possible results. When it comes to selling your home, trust a knowledgeable, dedicated professional. Trust Paul McKenna.

Learn more at www.McKennaBroker.com.

The Breakdown

  • Address: 2131 N. Hubbard St., Milwaukee, WI 53212
  • Size: 1,668 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Number Rooms: 6
  • Year Built: 1992
  • Parking: 2 dedicated parking spots
  • Price: $300,000
  • Condo fee: $200/Month
  • Estimated Taxes: $5,850.1
  • MLS#:1917875

Photos

Contact McKenna Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from McKenna Real Estate.

