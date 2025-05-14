Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

ALL TICKETS FOR THE EVENT HAVE BEEN CLAIMED

Can you turn McDonald’s ingredients into high-end dining?

Seven Milwaukee area chefs will show you how on May 22.

SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its 10th annual Unwrapped even at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients. Past items have included braised lamb and beef shepherd’s pie, McStick (crispy fish on a stick), savory Salisbury steak with truffled potatoes and sauce choron, savory and sweet chili honey, chicken and waffle sandwich with crispy hash browns, a McGriddle funnel cake and sweet and sour chicken stir fry.

“Both in the classroom and kitchen, spring brings excitement and renewed energy, and we know our chefs will bring this creative flair into their springtime-in-Wisconsin-themed recipes,” said SHARP President and CEO Lynda Kohler Welsh in a statement. “We are so appreciative of the Milwaukee hospitality industry that gives back so much to support nonprofits making a difference in the community.”

The event will also allow SHARP to share details on its partnership with area educators on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based experiential programs. The organization serves students in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties.

Tickets to the event, food and drink included, are $100 per person. But a limited number of Urban Milwaukee members and their guests can attend for free while supplies last. Secure your access before supplies run out. Free tickets are extremely limited. Each claimed offer includes access for two guests to the event. After claiming the offer, information on you and your guests (name, email address, phone number) must be immediately emailed to members@urbanmilwaukee.com.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the food and socializing, an auction will be held.

Participating chefs include Luis Rios Ramos of Mr. B’s, Tim Callahan of Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay, Brit Grosenick of Happy Joy Candy Floss, Billy John Rosete of Potawatomi Dream Dance Steakhouse, Heskeith Flavien of Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and Dustin Howard of Saz’s Hospitality Group.

Didn’t get the free tickets before they sold out? You can buy tickets online.