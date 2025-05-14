90% of Wisconsin Schools Have Student Cell Phone Restrictions

New report comes as GOP lawmakers push statewide ban on cell phones.

Republican lawmakers are pushing for a statewide ban on student cell phone use in classrooms. But a new analysis shows most Wisconsin schools already have some type of restrictions.

A new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum analyzed 2024 survey results from more than 300 schools and districts across the state. The data shows around 70 percent of respondents reported only allowing cell phone use in common areas, around 20 percent had full bans and the remaining 10 percent had no restrictions at all.

The analysis comes as lawmakers are debating a statewide policy banning student cell phone use in the classroom.

“One of the first things that jumped out was that most districts already have some kind of a restriction in place,” said Mark Sommerhauser, a researcher with the Policy Forum.

He said another notable finding was that smaller schools, including a number of charter schools in urban areas like Milwaukee, had more restrictive policies than those in other parts of the state.

The study cites data from the Kaiser Family Foundation that shows 19 states have adopted statewide bans or restrictions on cell phone use in K-12 schools. According to the Policy Forum, another 16 states, including Wisconsin, are debating legislation setting standards for student phone use in schools.

The Wisconsin bill passed the state Assembly in February mostly along party lines. All Democrats opposed the legislation. The only Republican to vote against it was State Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander.

“It is interesting that, so far, it has been somewhat of a partisan issue here in Wisconsin,” Sommerhauser said. “Because that’s just not what we see in other states. This has been a very bipartisan thing.”

The bill has picked up one Democrat’s support in the state Senate. On April 11, Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, supported the bill during a vote before the Senate Committee on Education.

Sommerhauser said Democratic strongholds like New York and California have enacted statewide student cell phone bans or restrictions. Republican states like Florida and Louisiana have also embraced the idea.

Closer to home, the Minnesota Legislature required school districts to adopt a cell phone policy this year, and Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has said he supports legislation barring cell phones during instructional time.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment asking whether he’s open to a statewide school cell phone policy in Wisconsin.

