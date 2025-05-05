Wisconsin REAL ID Deadline Is May 7

Why you need it and how to get one.

If you’ve been procrastinating about getting a REAL ID, your time is running out.

Starting Wednesday, May 7, any adult who plans to fly domestically — or visit a military base or other federal buildings — will need to present a REAL ID or other documents approved by the Transportation Security Administration.

This time, the deadline is going to stick, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The agency is ticking off the seconds until enforcement begins.

As of May 2, over 65 percent of Wisconsin residents have driver’s licenses or ID cards that are REAL ID compliant, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Tommy Winkler Jr., administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles, said some staff from the DMV central office have been sent to customer service centers in the state in recent weeks to help with an uptick in people applying for the REAL ID before enforcement begins.

“We have seen increased customer volume into our customer service centers,” Winkler said. “We feel confident we’re going to be able to keep wait times very low, despite the increased customer volume we’re seeing as we approach that May 7 enforcement deadline.”

Winkler said many of those customers are coming in because they’re worried about missing the deadline. But anyone can still apply for a REAL ID after May 7.

If you don’t have a REAL ID by that date, Winkler said not to worry, especially if you don’t plan to fly in the U.S. anytime soon.

“If you’re not planning to fly in the next few months and you don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card or other forms of documentation, probably waiting a little bit to move forward with obtaining a REAL ID document is a good approach,” he said.

You also aren’t required to get a REAL ID.

“We know there are a number of Wisconsinites who will never need a REAL ID-compliant product,” Winkler said. “They’re not going to fly in a commercial aircraft. They’re not going into a federal facility or onto a military base, and they don’t need that credential.”

How to know if you have a REAL ID

The easiest way to know if you have a REAL ID is by checking the upper right-hand corner of your driver’s license or ID card. If you have a star in the corner, you are REAL ID compliant.

You can also check on this website.

How to get a REAL ID

You will need to go to the DMV in person to obtain a REAL ID. You can find the closest DMV to you here.

The DMV is encouraging people to use an online portal to make the process quicker. That portal, the Driver License Guide, creates a customized checklist of all the documents someone needs to bring to apply for the REAL ID.

“It also allows customers to pre-fill any required application, print and bring with them or submit electronically [if eligible],” a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. “Customers may also be able to schedule a DMV appointment for faster service.”

You will have to present documents to apply. The DMV will only accept “original document or certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan).”

You’ll need more that just your birth certificate to apply and should be prepared to bring documents like your passport or passport card, marriage certificate, paycheck, utility bill or social security card. You must also provide your social security number. Some of those documents can be used for more than one category, according to the DMV.

“There is no cost to upgrade to a Real ID,” a Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson wrote in an email. “However, if you upgrade at the time of renewal, you’ll be paying the cost of the renewal (generally $34). Outside of the renewal period, it will be $14 for the duplicate (replacement) card.”

What if you don’t get a REAL ID by May 7?

If you’re planning to fly domestically, you could run into some issues at the TSA checkpoint at the airport if you don’t have a REAL ID by May 7.

Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the TSA, said to expect some delays if you come to the airport without a REAL ID or any other approved documents after the deadline.

“What we are telling these passengers is to expect delays,” Mayle said. “They could face extra screening, and they face the possibility of not being able to make it to the [security] checkpoint if we’re unable to verify their identity. So those consequences are possible.”

Mayle said the length of the delay could vary.

“It really might depend on how many other people are in that situation with you being out of compliance at the same time,” Mayle said.

If you don’t have a REAL ID by the deadline, you can also use a passport or U.S. passport card at airport security, along with some other identification cards outlined by the TSA.

An April 11 statement from the TSA said 81 percent of travelers at TSA checkpoints “present an acceptable identification including a state-issued Real ID.”

