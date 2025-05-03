New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
WisGOP Announces New Communications Director
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is pleased to announce that Anika Rickard is transitioning to the role of Communications Director.
Apr 29th, 2025 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Appoints Stephanie Hilton to the Dane County Circuit Court
Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers Appoints Pamela Feustel as Ashland County Coroner
Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Pamela Boivin unanimously elected chair of WEDC Board of Directors
Boivin succeeds Hank Newell.
Apr 23rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Dr. Manohar Singh named chancellor of UW-Oshkosh
Apr 15th, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin
DNR Natural Resources Board Honor Awarded To Shaili Pfeiffer
Rebecca Wallace Memorial Award Honors Excellence In Environmental Work.
Apr 9th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Alverno College Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration
Elizabeth Moore has been named Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration for Alverno College.
Apr 1st, 2025 by Alverno College
