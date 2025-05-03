Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - May 3rd, 2025 02:00 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Angela S. Adams Appointed as New President and CEO of African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee

Apr 29th, 2025 by African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee

WisGOP Announces New Communications Director

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is pleased to announce that Anika Rickard is transitioning to the role of Communications Director.

Apr 29th, 2025 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Appoints Stephanie Hilton to the Dane County Circuit Court

Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee Names Dave Morgan as New President and CEO Release

Apr 28th, 2025 by YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Pamela Feustel as Ashland County Coroner

Apr 28th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Pamela Boivin unanimously elected chair of WEDC Board of Directors

Boivin succeeds Hank Newell.

Apr 23rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

MSA Welcomes Bill Wehrley as Senior Project Manager of Public Works in Milwaukee

Apr 17th, 2025 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

Doug Reed Joins raSmith as Buildings Group Leader in the Structural Services Division

Apr 16th, 2025 by raSmith

City of West Bend Welcomes Communications Director Kali Thiel

Apr 16th, 2025 by City of West Bend

Dr. Manohar Singh named chancellor of UW-Oshkosh

Apr 15th, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin

Quarles Adds Rory Foster, Tammy VanHeyningen and Matt Duchemin to IP Leadership Team

Apr 14th, 2025 by Quarles

State Bar of Wisconsin names Jill Creston Rothstein as next executive director

Apr 14th, 2025 by State Bar of Wisconsin

EUA Celebrates Five New Hires + Four Promotions in Q1 2025

Apr 14th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

DNR Natural Resources Board Honor Awarded To Shaili Pfeiffer

Rebecca Wallace Memorial Award Honors Excellence In Environmental Work.

Apr 9th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Gov. Evers Appoints Brigadier General Matthew Strub to Lead the Wisconsin National Guard

Apr 8th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Potawatomi Casino Hotel Announces Ronald Hall Promoted to “Chief Experience Officer”

Apr 1st, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Alverno College Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration

Elizabeth Moore has been named Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration for Alverno College.

Apr 1st, 2025 by Alverno College

