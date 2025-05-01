Washington County Executive Files To Run For Governor

Republican Josh Schoemann is first candidate to enter race from either major party.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 2026 gubernatorial race has its first major candidate formally in the race.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, a Republican, filed paperwork to run on Wednesday with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He has a public event scheduled for Saturday.

The county executive, 43, has served in his elected role since 2020. He was previously the unelected county administrator and county manager.

Schoemann is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. His official county biography says he was discharged from the Army National Guard in 2008.

He lives on a lavender farm in the town of Trenton, outside of West Bend, with his wife and two sons.

Two-term incumbent Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, has not signaled whether he will run for reelection. Evers, 73, has said he will announce his decision after the state budget process concludes in the summer. If Evers does not run, several Democrats are expected to enter the race.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Potential Democratic candidates, if Evers doesn’t run, include Milwaukee County David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The latter entered into a public feud with Schoemann last June when Schoemann criticized the new Milwaukee sales tax and the $60 expense it would add to a $2,400 bedroom set. Johnson told a reporter that Schoemann’s comment was “unfortunate” and said all communities need revenue. Then he added: “If folks are looking at a high-quality dinner or a theater or a fine dining experience, they can come here, or go to Cracker Barrel there.”

Schoemann fired back in a tweet. “The working people who eat at Cracker Barrel are the same ones who will be paying your sales tax at Brewers, Bucks & Summerfest to bail out your poorly run govt, but by all means imply we’re deplorable. The real tragedy is the hardship you’ve put on the working people in MKE,” he posted. Johnson told Schoemann he was welcome for the shared revenue increase that came as a result of the city and county’s sales tax negotiations.

Republican U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany of Minocqua is also reported to be considering a campaign. Bill Berrien, the CEO of Pindel Global Precision of New Berlin and a former Navy SEAL, created a political action committee.

Independent candidate Alexander Kent, a La Crosse resident, registered to run on April 29. Kent is the self-published author of Direct Democracy: A Modern Solution to Flawed Democracy.

The gubernatorial election will be held Nov. 3, 2026. A partisan primary will be held in August 2026.