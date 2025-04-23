See a movie on us at the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are out of tickets to the 2025 Film Festival

The 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival is here, and we want you to be part of it.

We’re giving away free vouchers to our members to watch a film of their choice, while supplies last.

So whether it’s The Milwaukee Show, a showcase of locally-produced shorts at the Oriental Theatre, or a feature film at the Downer Theatre, we’ve got your ticket to get you in the door.

Vouchers are available for Urban Milwaukee members on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one voucher per member.

The festival runs from April 24 through May 8, so don’t wait!

The ticket is a digital voucher and will be emailed. It can then be redeemed on the Milwaukee Film website for a ticket to a film of your choice.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

More information about the festival, including a full program guide, is available on the Milwaukee Film website.

Members must be logged in to claim your voucher. Once you’ve reserved your voucher, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and the voucher you use to select the movie you wish to attend.

Claim your voucher today.

Not a Member Yet?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.