Also, Spirit flights to Los Angeles, Baltimore and Nashville begin in May at Mitchell airport.

Spirit Airlines is adding Detroit to a list of new destinations that can be reached through non-stop flights out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The airlines announced Wednesday flights to Detroit would begin running June 13. The flights will run to and from Milwaukee twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Spirit will fly Airbus A320 aircraft with room for 182 passengers, including eight larger seats in the front, on the Detroit service.

“At less than an hour of flight time, these new flights to the Motor City are significantly faster than dealing with the six-hour drive and Chicago traffic delays,” said Milwaukee Mitchell Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “With these new flights, travelers can fly from our hometown airport and enjoy low fares on weekend trips to Detroit this summer.”

Beginning in May, Spirit will begin twice weekly non-stop flights to Los Angeles, Baltimore and Nashville. With the addition of Detroit in June, Spirit will serve nine destinations with non-stop flights out of Milwaukee, also including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

In 2021, Spirit began offering nonstop flights out of Milwaukee as part of a strategy to connect its larger national hubs to smaller, regional airports.