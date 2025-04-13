Campaign Urges Black Communities to Use Naloxone to Reduce Overdoses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After losing her son and nephew to drug overdoses, Anita Garrett began a crusade to help others avoid the suffering she’s endured as a result.

“Those were two deaths that could have been prevented,” Garrett said. “I never want anyone else to get that phone call or police coming to the door to give them that kind of news.”

Garrett, a well-known community activist in Milwaukee, says both their lives could have been saved if someone had used naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Garrett is one of the voices behind “You Have the Power to Save Lives,” a new campaign that urges Black communities across seven cities, including Milwaukee, to utilize naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan.

In a campaign video, Garrett shares her own struggles with addiction and the importance of naloxone.

"With my living experience of 20 years into drugs, we didn't have these resources," she said. "The community now have the resources and they're willing to help and they're not judging you."

The campaign is supported by Vital Strategies, a global public health organization that works to strengthen public health systems to increase equity and address health challenges.

African Americans dying at higher rates

Adrienne Hurst, a senior technical adviser for Vital Strategies, said her organization has supported overdose reduction efforts in Wisconsin since 2021.

She said Milwaukee was chosen to include in the campaign because of the disparate number of African Americans dying from drug overdoses.

Data from Milwaukee County highlighted in the campaign found that in 2024, Black residents accounted for 42% of all overdose deaths despite making up only 27% of the county’s population.

“We have an opportunity to make a change here,” Hurst said.

Importance of local voices

Key to the campaign, Hurst said, is using local voices such as Garrett’s to increase awareness about the importance of using naloxone. Organizers want residents to learn where they can access it for free, and they seek to push decision-makers to help make naloxone more available in Black communities.

“It was pretty evident that if Wisconsin was going to reduce overdose deaths, there needed to be more investment,” she said. “That message is more powerful when it comes from community leaders and strong Black voices.”

Bryan Winters is another Milwaukeean featured prominently in the campaign. He said he became involved because most of the information he sees about overdoses comes from people that don’t look like him.

“People in my community have been passing away from overdoses for years,” Winters said. “I just felt like if we were better educated about harm reduction and Narcan, things can change dramatically. Who better to put it out there than me?”

Another local advocate featured in the campaign is Tahira Malik, founder and operations manager for Samad’s House, a sober living facility for women.

“To be honest, everyone’s suffering from something. It’s just that some people are able to mask what they’re suffering from than others” said Malik in a campaign video. “The one thing that we’ve done over the course of the last three years is making sure that individuals understand the power of carrying Narcan.”

Campaign highlights local resources

The campaign’s website has information on where people can access free naloxone in Milwaukee, including fire stations, vending machines and community organizations, and it has information on how to use naloxone and fentanyl testing strips.

In addition to the video, the campaign also includes social media and radio ads featuring popular local hosts including Trey White from V-100.7 and Don Black from Jammin’ 98.3.

“Too many lives have been cut short, and too many families have felt that pain,” Black said. “That’s why we are committed to spreading awareness and sharing resources that can help someone see another day.”

Saving lives

Another aim of the campaign is to help reduce stigmas in the Black community related to drug addiction and drug treatment.

“This campaign is a good opportunity to help get past those stigmas,” Winters said. “We’re sharing our stories so that people know they’re not alone, we’re not judging and there are resources available to help.”

Garrett said meeting people where they are and helping them be safe rather than pushing them to stop using drugs will save lives. It’s something she wishes would have happened for her son.

“I couldn’t stop mine from using, but if I had the tools to save his life then maybe he would be here,” she said. “That’s why I want other people to know that they do have the power to save lives.”

