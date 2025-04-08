State Economic Development Leader Cites Tariff Shock, Impact on Wisconsin

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump put in place last week have left key Wisconsin business leaders as well as the state’s important trading partners confused and uncertain, the state’s top economic development official said Monday.

Missy Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., spoke to the Wisconsin Examiner from Germany, where she and Gov. Tony Evers are in the midst of a trade mission. Hughes left March 29 and returns to Wisconsin this week.

“The government officials, economic development officials, the businesses that we’ve been talking to are very confused about how we got here after over 75 years worth of partnering and working together,” Hughes said. “The folks here are really wondering what has happened and where this is going.”

Hughes said she’s hearing regularly from Wisconsin businesses that have integrated themselves into the global economy.

“I’ve been in touch with companies that are directly importing things like coffee [for which] there’s really no way to work around the tariffs,” she said. “And so they’re very concerned about just increased costs on their bottom line.”

Other businesses have connected with the supply chains that run between Canada and Mexico through the United States. They are “sending products back and forth across those borders, and are now very confused and concerned about how to make their supply chains work,” Hughes said.

For businesses that have had a good run for the last several years, “[there] is real frustration around instability and unpredictability,” she said. “They were experiencing growth, they were doing well, and now they’re concerned that that might be endangered.”

A ‘man-made crisis’

Hughes contrasted the crisis brought on by the tariffs and the responses to them with the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to the economy five years ago.

“This is a man-made crisis,” whereas the pandemic was “a crisis that was not man-made,” she said.

“For the average Wisconsinite the concern I have is the increased cost in their pocketbook,” Hughes said. “There’s going to be increased grocery prices, there might be inflation. It’s going to cost more to replace your dishwasher or your automobile.”

Those present “an impact [that] is difficult to predict,” she said. “This is really going to be an unfolding crisis as we see immediate impacts and then impacts that will evolve, due to changes that are being made on a daily basis.”

In addition to the volatility from the tariffs, Hughes said, there’s also uncertainty from unexpected and sweeping cuts across federal agencies, resulting in disruptions that range from university research programs cut short to social services delayed or ended.

Farmers are losing grants they have been relying on, she said, but also are faced with losing the counsel they’ve relied on at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help them manage regulations.

Leaders of a biohealth company have expressed “their concern that the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] is no longer going to be the premier global agency that people rely on,” Hughes said.

“There’s things that are going to be immediately apparent and things that are going to be apparent as we see real expertise and institutional knowledge from our agencies disappear,” she added.

Maintaining relationships

The trade mission took the Wisconsin delegation to France as well as Germany. It is aimed at encouraging businesses in Europe to buy Wisconsin exports and talking up the Badger State for companies interested in establishing or expanding their operations here.

A highlight of the visit was kicking off the 50th anniversary of Wisconsin’s sister-state relationship with the German state of Hesse (Hessen). The group also attended the Hannover Messe, a major worldwide advanced manufacturing trade show.

In the face of the startling reversal from longstanding relationships between the U.S. and the world, Hughes said, leaders the state delegation met with welcomed Wisconsin’s continued overtures.

“Obviously, things are still very volatile,” Hughes said. Despite that, she added, “people have been so happy that we are here extending a handshake and reminding everyone that there are opportunities for relationships beyond what’s happening in Washington, D.C.”

Joining the trip were four Wisconsin companies and representatives of New North, a Wisconsin regional economic development and business organization. The Wisconsin participants were looking at opportunities such as distribution deals in Europe for their products, Hughes said.

“They were by and large very happy with their visits and the opportunities to create relationships,” Hughes said.

The other principal aim of the trip was to connect with companies in Europe that have Wisconsin operations or are interested in establishing a presence in the state.

“While those conversations were positive, there was certainly also concern expressed about, what if there’s a slowdown, what if there’s a recession,” Hughes said. A recurring theme in those conversations, she added, was the “need to understand what the economy is doing, and we need things to not be as volatile as they are right now.”

The Wisconsin team is working “to remind folks that Wisconsin’s is a strong economy,” she said. “We have strong businesses that are interested in being and already participating in the global market and want that to continue. So I think, you know, we are a steady hand during this volatile time and I think that’s really beneficial.”

Business confidence at stake

In the face of the current economic turmoil, Hughes said she worries about the toll on business confidence.

“When you lose confidence you start to become risk averse, you hold off on making investments,” she said. That’s important in Wisconsin because of the state’s role making large, expensive machinery.

“We make CAT scans and MRIs and tractors and big industrial machinery,” Hughes said. “People need confidence before they make those purchases. And so if we lose confidence, it’s going to be harder to recover even if the tariffs were taken away next week, or next month.”

Confidence is hard to measure and not always easily predicted, she acknowledged. “My fear is that people will really start to become risk-averse, and that hinders the whole growth of the economy.”

Despite that fear, however, she said she’s found reasons to buoy her spirits in the conversations she’s had over the last two weeks.

“The desire for a relationship, the desire for connections, the long-term historic partnerships that we’ve had are still here,” Hughes said. She professed optimism that those connections can still be nurtured and survive the current gyrations of the stock market or the economy itself.

“I’m very confident that we have such strong ties that those will stand strong during these times,” she said. “But it is difficult.”

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Hughes discusses tariff shock, European trading partners was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.