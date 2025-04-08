Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Recently, we have heard a lot about lead exposure for school age children. But even before our infants and toddlers head off to school, developmental delays caused by lead exposure in children under the age of three is one of the most common reasons for referrals to Milwaukee County’s Birth to 3 Program. As the Week of the Young Child, April 5 – 11, is observed nationally to bring awareness to the importance of early childhood education and how critical early intervention is to ensuring a child’s success later in life, we need to address the significant challenges to Birth to 3 Programs across the state.

The first three years of a child’s development are the most important years of life. Wisconsin’s Birth to 3 Programs provide necessary interventions to help families with infants and toddlers under the age of three who have developmental delays or disabilities, serving 13,200 children annually across Wisconsin. This is a federally mandated program under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) that provides children with occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, special education, service coordination, and other support. Meaning, counties are required to provide these services to children regardless of funding or service delivery challenges.

Milwaukee County alone has seen an increase in children served over the past three years of 13%. Our ability to provide these services has become increasingly challenging. We have lost two-thirds of our local providers since 2018. Years of stagnant funding, coupled with declining reimbursements, and a dwindling provider network, have created an untenable situation for Milwaukee and counties throughout the state. These challenges undermine counties’ ability to prepare children for future academic success, potentially leading to an increased strain on K-12 resources and poorer overall educational outcomes.

The current funding model, relying heavily on county contributions, is unsustainable. It’s further strained by sluggish Medicaid and private insurance reimbursements and a shrinking provider network. Wisconsin’s Birth to 3 Programs have an annual statewide budget of approximately $49 million, which is uniquely primarily funded at the county level, placing a heavy burden on local taxpayers. Wisconsin is only one of three states (Ohio and Maryland are the others) in which Birth to 3 services are funded mainly at the local level. County contributions in local levy and community aids account for 47% of the overall Birth to 3 Program funding.

Since 2005, local county contributions to Birth to 3 have increased by $10 million and costs and enrollments have also increased, while reimbursements have dropped off. A $10 million annual budget increase in State General Purpose Revenue (GPR) starting in calendar year 2026 is needed to stabilize the system, with additional long-term investments required to ensure equitable access and high-quality services for all children.

Wisconsin has the potential to become a national leader in early intervention services for infants and toddlers. We all want what’s best for our children. Early intervention profoundly influences a child’s future success. By investing in Birth to 3 Programs, Wisconsin can build a stronger foundation for its K-12 system, reducing the need for costly special education services later and significantly improving a child’s readiness for kindergarten. This investment is not just about supporting vulnerable children, it is about securing a more successful educational future for the entire state.

Over the past several months, a statewide group of providers, administrators, county officials, and advocates convened a “Birth to 3 Sustainability Workgroup.” Through this collaborative statewide effort, the workgroup released a report with key recommendations and a multi-faceted strategy to save Birth to 3 Programs in Wisconsin by increasing state funding and Medicaid and private insurance reform. I encourage you to read the report and learn about the challenges Birth to 3 Programs are facing and the recommended solutions. More information can be found at www.investinbirthto3.org. By saving Birth to 3 Programs, we will ensure a successful future for our children.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley