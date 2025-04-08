Urban Milwaukee members can get two tickets worth $86 to 'Circle Mirror Transformation,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Next Act Theatre's latest production.

Next Act Theatre’s season continues with Circle Mirror Transformation, a play by Annie Baker.

Breathe in. Breathe out. Start again. Four lost New Englanders enroll in Marty’s community center drama class to experiment with theatre games and try to find meaning in their lives. Over the course of six weeks, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. Annie Baker’s beautifully-crafted diorama of a comedy shows us, with terrific detail and clarity, the hilarious sadness of a motley quintet.

Circle Mirror Transformation runs from April 23 to May 18.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code which you will use with Next Act to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last.

Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and a discount code for free ticket(s) that you use to select the date and time of the play you wish to attend.

