New Pizza Spot Opens in Fernwood

Doh'p, sister to Hot Box Pizza, offers wood-fired pies, chicken wings and more on E. Oklahoma Ave.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Doh’p, the much-anticipated pizza restaurant, opened its doors in the Fernwood neighborhood over the weekend. The pizzeria fired up its ovens during a stretch of proper spring weather — sunny and mild, much like the demeanor of employees and customers, who were happy to see the business finally in operation after more than a year of delays.

“It was surreal to see our dining room and patio filled with people after waiting so long to open,” the business shared in a social media post on Monday. “We are still on cloud nine, and honestly, haven’t let it fully sink in yet!”

Located at 2509 E. Oklahoma Ave., just south of Bay View, the new restaurant is the latest venture from Terrell Turner and Suzanne Pham-Banh. The married couple also own a food truck, Hot Box Pizza, which opened in 2020.

“We had driven past this space a countless number of times and always thought that this would make a great pizza spot,” Turner and Pham-Banh shared in an Instagram post. When the building became available, the couple said they “dove in head first.”

More than two years — and countless rounds of construction, planning, inspections and other preparations — have passed since then.

The building, now painted black and covered in pizza-themed doodles, looks like a sized-up version of the food truck, featuring approximately 1,000 square feet of indoor dining space and picnic tables for patio seating.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Its menu is largely the same, though it features some new additions such as the WISgoat pizza with goat cheese, brandied Door County cherry and roasted orange chutney, bacon lardons and watercress. Another, the Fernwood, includes whipped lemon ricotta, crispy prosciutto, roasted figs, watercress and beer gastrique.

Along with more than a dozen specialty pizzas — including a dealer’s choice pizza, a nod to the restaurant’s cannabis theme — Doh’p offers a rotating monthly cheese plate, a selection of salads, pizza bagels, smoked chicken wings and desserts such as tiramisu, cinnamon-sugar doughnuts and Scratch Ice Cream.

For those with dietary restrictions, the restaurant maintains a fully nut-free kitchen, and offers both vegan and gluten-friendly options including a build-your-own pizza bowl, dairy-free cheese and cauliflower crust.

The Fernwood building, located across the street from SmallPie, was previously home to Swift Roofing. Before that, it held an auto-shop. On Saturday, one customer even recalled visiting for a service years ago.

In designing the restaurant space, Turner and Pham-Banh maintained two large garage entries, replacing solid metal doors with retractable windows.

Doh’p is open Monday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.