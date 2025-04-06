New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Dr. Thomas Gibson named chancellor of UW-Milwaukee

Mar 31st, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin

MWF Announces Appointment of Darrell Landry as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

Mar 26th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Uptown Crossing BID #16 Welcomes New Executive Director, Montavius Jones

Mar 25th, 2025 by Uptown Crossing Business Improvement District

Colliers Midwest Multifamily Group Adds Senior Vice President in Wisconsin

Ted Stratman has joined Colliers as a Senior Vice President of the Midwest Multifamily Group.

Mar 20th, 2025 by Colliers

Forward Community Investments Welcomes DJ Hines to Board of Directors

Mar 17th, 2025 by Forward Community Investments

Mount Mary University Welcomes New VP of Finance

Brian Olson, Ph.D., MBA has been named the vice president of finance and administrative services for Mount Mary University.

Mar 11th, 2025 by Mount Mary University

United Performing Arts Fund Names Bennie Patterson Jr. as Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

Mar 10th, 2025 by United Performing Arts Fund

Data Strategist Anthony Virgilio Joins EUA

Mar 10th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Gov. Evers Appoints Phil Grassmann as Rusk County Sheriff

Mar 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Mandel Group, Inc. Announces Promotion Of Dan Katt

Mar 7th, 2025 by Mandel Group

Colliers | Wisconsin Announces Maggie Blair’s Promotion to Partner

Mar 5th, 2025 by Colliers

GRAEF Names Next Facilities and Infrastructure Group Leads

Andre Ost has been appointed Infrastructure Group Leader, and Uriah Wolfe will step into the role of Facilities Group Leader.

Mar 5th, 2025 by GRAEF

Milwaukee Art Museum Welcomes Thomas Busciglio-Ritter as Abert Family Associate Curator of American Art

Mar 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Attorney Denis Regan Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal

Mar 5th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Gov. Evers Appoints Member to DATCP Board

Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Gary Besaw to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board.

Mar 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southeast Chapter Welcomes New Board Member Greg Gernert

Mar 4th, 2025 by American Red Cross

