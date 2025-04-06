New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Dr. Thomas Gibson named chancellor of UW-Milwaukee
Mar 31st, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin
Colliers Midwest Multifamily Group Adds Senior Vice President in Wisconsin
Ted Stratman has joined Colliers as a Senior Vice President of the Midwest Multifamily Group.
Mar 20th, 2025 by Colliers
Mount Mary University Welcomes New VP of Finance
Brian Olson, Ph.D., MBA has been named the vice president of finance and administrative services for Mount Mary University.
Mar 11th, 2025 by Mount Mary University
Data Strategist Anthony Virgilio Joins EUA
Mar 10th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects
Gov. Evers Appoints Phil Grassmann as Rusk County Sheriff
Mar 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Mandel Group, Inc. Announces Promotion Of Dan Katt
Mar 7th, 2025 by Mandel Group
GRAEF Names Next Facilities and Infrastructure Group Leads
Andre Ost has been appointed Infrastructure Group Leader, and Uriah Wolfe will step into the role of Facilities Group Leader.
Mar 5th, 2025 by GRAEF
Gov. Evers Appoints Member to DATCP Board
Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Gary Besaw to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board.
Mar 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
