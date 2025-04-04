Milwaukee Film Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For 15 days this spring, East Siders “won’t be able to avoid the party,” as the Milwaukee Film Festival returns to two neighborhood theaters.

“We’re going to take it over,” joked Cara Ogburn, artistic director for Milwaukee Film, during a preview event Wednesday. “Movie-lovers are taking over the East Side this spring.”

More than 200 movies, including 96 features and 112 short films, representing 40 countries and topics ranging from Death and Taxes to Pizza hut will screen at the Oriental and Downer theaters over a two-week stretch, from April 24 through May 8.

Three “must see” spotlight presentation films will screen at the Oriental Theatre, throughout the festival, on its opening day, midpoint and finale.

“You could spend the whole day browsing through the lineup like it’s a Sears catalog — dog hearing pages and circling and making all those marks,” Ogburn said. “But for audiences that might be newer to the festival, spotlight is one great place to start.”

The festival will open with Sally Ride, a documentary on the astronaut and physicist who, in 1983, became the first American woman in space. Director Cristina Costantini, a Milwaukee native, and Ride’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, will be in attendance at the screening, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 24.

A timely centerpiece film, The Librarians, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 2, with a Q&A with Director Kim A. Snyder and other special guests. A panel discussion featuring local experts is scheduled on Saturday, following the Friday-night film.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will close out two weeks of moviegoing with a dose of “charming and witty romantic comedy.” The film will show at 7:30 p.m. on May 8.

Beyond its spotlight presentations, the festival features a wide range of themes and topics, with films grouped into categories like Art & Artists, Black Lens, Cine Sin Fronteras, Cinema Hooligante, Cream City Cinema, Documentary Festival Favorites, GenreQueer, North American Independents, Rated K: For Kids, Shorter is Better, Sound Vision and Worldviews.

For those seeking even more specific descriptors, a mood guide on page 21 of the MFF25 program organizes films under headings like Laugh Out Loud, Get Ready to Cry, Famous Faces and Furry Friends.

Cream City Cinema

Milwaukee-specific films and works by Wisconsin filmmakers are woven throughout the festival lineup. The titles, grouped under Cream City Cinema, include a deep dive into a Lower East Side neighborhood, a history of Green Bay’s punk rock scene, and a local business owner’s journey to the Middle East.

The full list includes 25 Cats from Qatar, All That Glitters, Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood, Cycle, Green Blah! The History of Green Bay Punk Rock, One Minute Remaining, Stand Together as One, What Happened to Dorothy Bell?

The category also includes three shorts programs — The Milwaukee Show, The Milwaukee Show II and The Milwaukee Youth Show.

Urban Milwaukee is a media partner on the Cream City Cinema series.

See the MFF25 program for a full lineup of films, as well as information on post-film discussions and events, nearby food and drink and other logistical information.

The Oriental Theatre is located at 2230 N. Farwell Ave. and the Downer Theatre is at 2589 N. Downer Ave. Unlike in recent years, the 2025 festival has no virtual viewing options.

Festival passes and ticket packages are available to purchase online. Additional purchase options will be available as the festival draws closer.

