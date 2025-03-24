Sweetly Baked Owner Reflects on Closure

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked, a small-batch gourmet dessert shop in downtown Milwaukee, doesn’t seem like a business on the brink of closure. Its coveted Historic Third Ward storefront is stocked with meticulously decorated treats — macarons, mini cakes, chocolate-dipped madeleines — and a steady flow of customers eager to claim them.

Despite its success, the bakery is preparing to say goodbye. Last week, owner Amanda Buhrman penned a heartfelt social media post announcing the bakery’s April 11 closure. Her transparency gives customers the chance to pay their final visits in the coming weeks.

“It’s weird to close down a successful bakery, because we’re doing well,” Buhrman told Urban Milwaukee. “We’re constantly busy, but even to stay as-is, I’d have to invest a significant amount of money … I just can’t justify it.”

Buhrman struggled with the decision, calling the process “really, really heartbreaking.” She explored every possible avenue, including investors and crowdfunding, but her ultimate choice, coupled with the current economic climate, is redefining what it means to “make it” in the world of small business.

“I didn’t want to show up one day and be like, ‘Guess what, we’re closing,’” she said. “I want to go out with some grace. I want to be able to help my staff find other jobs. I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I’ll figure it out.”

Sweetly Baked got its start in 2021 when Buhrman turned her creative outlet, baking, into a full-fledged business. The pop-up concept introduced new flavors and experiences to the Milwaukee market, and its tongue-in-cheek title became ever more punny as treats infused with CBD and hemp-derived THC took center stage.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“That’s been really fun,” Buhrman said of the infusions. “Just being able to reduce some of the stigma around THC with these higher-end bakery items and make something delicious and beautiful that can also make you feel good.”

The business grew to include a mobile dessert bar and, later, a permanent cafe in the Marshall Building, 297 E. Buffalo St. Opened in April 2024, the cafe offers Buhrman’s signature sweets a la carte and as dessert flights, paired with select alcoholic beverages. The menu also features THC-infused mocktails.

“I really loved our dessert flights,” Buhrman said. “That was just a passion of mine — combining the flavors of the drinks and desserts, finding those complementary pairings.”

After just under a year in business, Buhrman grew increasingly concerned over future finances. “I’m a specialty bakery. I’m one of the first things that, if the economy gets worse, is going to get cut. So I’m just trying to make a smart decision based on what I’m seeing — I don’t think I can really weather a recession.”

She also didn’t want to degrade the brand by cutting costs — or corners.

“I hope I’m wrong,” she added, but said she couldn’t risk the additional investment. “I’m a single mom. I don’t really have a safety net.”

So what’s next? Buhrman is looking to her past for inspiration, hoping to carry the best elements of Sweetly Baked into her future endeavors.

“Every year, we had something absolutely amazing happen,” she said, recalling when Sweetly Baked won Project Pitch It during its initial months, then purchased its dessert trailer and cafe. “I think we have had a beautiful three-and-a-half years, and I’m sad that our fourth year is us closing. I hope people remember us for creating a welcoming, caring environment. We want to make people smile — that was really what we did.

Looking ahead, Buhrman aims to double down on her commitment to community.

“One of the biggest things I loved about the space I was able to create is that it was a safe space, it was an accepting space, it was a space for anybody,” she said. “I want to try to find ways to give back to the community and just support other people and other small businesses.”

Buhrman said she’s unsure whether a future in baking “is in the cards” at this point, but wouldn’t be averse to the right opportunity. For now, Sweetly Baked is winding down. That includes its pop-up and mobile presences. But Buhrman plans to maintain the business’s LLC and URL — both keys to a future revival.

“Maybe someday, when things kind of recover, I can do this again.”

Sweetly Baked will continue operations through April 11. The bakery is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.