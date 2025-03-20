Evers Urges U.S. Transportation Secretary, A Former Wisconsin Congressman, To Address Funding Uncertainty

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers is urging U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to address uncertainty or potential delays for Wisconsin infrastructure projects that receive federal funding or approval.

Evers sent a letter to Duffy Friday expressing concerns over uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s executive orders and agency actions.

He noted the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, or AASHTO, said in a March 4 letter that states are experiencing permitting delays due to a pause in review of environmental documents.

Both Evers and the association called on restoration of federal funding that’s been paused for a $5 billion program that aims to fast-track installation of electric vehicle chargers. The move has threatened 15 already-approved projects in Wisconsin that planned to use $7 million in funding under the program, as well as more than $56 million in future funding allocated to the state.

“As you are aware, Wisconsin currently has many critical federally funded projects at a high level of readiness,” Evers wrote. “Continued uncertainty or delays will only slow down the government efficiency of delivering these infrastructure improvements for the people and businesses of Wisconsin.”

Evers raised concerns about federal funding or approvals for several projects. They include a bridge project in Douglas County and a nearly $73 million project to establish a new double-track mainline in the Muskego Freight Rail Yard in Milwaukee. The latter seeks to cut down on passenger and freight train delays, as well as improve safety.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The governor also cited a project on state highways 47 and 55 in Menominee County. For that project, the state received a $25 million federal grant to resurface almost 40 miles of road and replace about 100 culverts.

During a stop in Superior, Evers told WPR that costs for the projects will rise if they’re delayed.

“They’ve been approved. The federal government has made a commitment to us, and there’s no reason why the Secretary can’t get it going and get the money out the door,” Evers said.

Keith Tourtillott, vice chair of the Menominee County Board, said the roads are in dire need of repair. He said construction on nearby routes has increased heavy truck traffic through the Menominee Reservation, adding the highways aren’t designed to handle the weight. He said it would be unfortunate if the funding is withheld, and he hasn’t heard whether that’s the case.

“It’s a safety issue for us, and the cost to repair those and completely meet the standards of replacement, there’s not a very large tax base on this reservation to be able to pay for all that to happen,” Tourtillott said.

The county has a population of roughly 4,300 residents, and Tourtillott estimated around 2,800 people living on the reservation are tribal members.

Menominee County has the highest poverty rate in the state.

Evers’ letter did not mention roughly $1 billion in federal funding that’s been allocated for replacement of the Blatnik Bridge that connects Duluth and Superior. He said the projects mentioned in his letter were of more immediate concern, adding he doesn’t think the Blatnik Bridge project is in danger of losing federal funding.

In the meantime, Evers said he wants assurances from Duffy that the state can move forward on projects highlighted in his letter.

“Get the money flowing,” Evers said. “We have to get out there and bid it and get it done.”

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Listen to the WPR report

Evers urges Duffy to address uncertainty over federal funding, approvals for projects was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.