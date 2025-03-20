Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Forget that it snowed last night – today is officially the first day of spring.

There are plenty of ways to kick off the spring equinox this weekend, including the Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser, the largest fundraiser of its kind in Wisconsin. Sample chili from more than 40 restaurants as they compete for titles like Best Heat. The Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting another after hours dance party, and the REALTORS Home & Garden Show will inspire home owners to finally tackle that next home improvement project.

March 21: MAM After Dark

Hidden identities and dancing are the focal points of this month’s MAM After Dark, an event that turns the Milwaukee Art Museum into an after hours party. Guests are encouraged to dress in fine attire and intricate masks as they sip themed cocktails in Windhover Hall and participate in a variety of activities that range from dance instruction to magic shows. Mischief Masks will be on site hosting a live mask painting and pop-up shop, and DJ AKStan will be spinning tunes until the night closes at 11 p.m. MAM After Dark will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

March 21: 12th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival

The Riverside Theater is hosting the Blues is Alright Spring 2025 Tour as part of the 12th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival. Artists such as King George, West Love, Lenny Williams and more will take to the stage for an evening of “emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment.” Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

March 21-30: REALTORS Home & Garden Show

Spring is nearly upon us, and many are starting to think about that next home improvement project. At the 99th Annual REALTORS Home & Garden Show, attendees can chat with industry experts and contractors about landscaping, patio building, plumbing and more. The event will host nearly 300 displays and experts at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center, ensuring that no home owner will leave uninspired. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.

March 21: 43rd and Vliet Spring Equinox Celebration

Businesses in the Washington Park area are collaborating on a free neighborhood event series that aim to celebrate the neighborhood’s cultural diversity while stimulating street life along Vliet Street. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 4waukee, Canni Cafe and Infusion Bar, Sauce MKE, Marco Romantic Dom Sera Grazing Co and Adekola Adedapo will host performances, installations, media-making, refreshments and activities with local creatives. This event will continue monthly through the month of June. For a complete schedule, visit the Denizen MKE website.

March 23: Handcrafted: Lakefront Makers Market

Lakefront Brewery will host over 20 local vendors selling handcrafted goods such as paintings, toiletries, candles and more. The event is free to attend and all support goes directly to vendors like Soap Fixx Co., The Makers Cellar, Ground Clay Co. and more. The Lakefront Maker Market is also collecting non-perishable food items for donation to Kinship Community Food Center. Lakefront Brewery will be offering its normal food and beverage menu as well as Bloody Marys. The market will run from 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

March 23: Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Wisconsin’s largest restaurant chili fundraiser is back! WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili will pit Milwaukee restaurants against one another for various bragging rights, including Best Heat, Best Meat, Best Veggie and more. The event features chili from over 40 restaurants, including Comet Cafe, Lakefront Brewery and Old German Beer Hall. Rockabilly Chili will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Kern Center. Those who bring two non-perishable food items for donation to the Hunger Task Force will receive an additional two sample tickets. For more information, visit the WMSE website.