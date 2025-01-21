Brady Corp. Plans Expansion, Job Growth

Milwaukee manufacturer plans to add up to 60 jobs to Good Hope Road facility.

Brady Corporation is planning to expand its Milwaukee headquarters.

According to a company spokesperson, an up to 60,000-square-foot expansion of its far northwest side facility could result in the addition of 60 jobs by 2026.

A zoning change request is pending before the Common Council that would allow the company to expand its complex at 6555 W. Good Hope Rd.

The 111-year-old company designs and manufactures identification, safety and compliance products.

The expansion would accommodate sign-making and pipe-marking production lines. It is still in the “planning phases” said the spokesperson, but is moving towards city review.

The 55.8-acre Good Hope Road site was initially developed in 1985 and expanded several times since. According to a 2020 zoning change, the complex was expanded in phases to reach 265,000 square feet. It includes both office and manufacturing space.

According to its 2024 10K filing, the publicly-traded company has approximately 5,700 worldwide employees. Of those employees, 1,600 are based in the United States. Brady reports having 38 manufacturing and distribution facilities, including six in the United States.

The company reported sales of $1.34 billion in its 2024 fiscal year. At the close of trading Tuesday, it had a market capitalization of $3.6 billion.

The 13,000-square-foot expansion in 2020, approved for up to 25,000 square feet, was designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects and constructed by Selzer-Ornst Construction Company.

The proposal is awaiting hearings before the City Plan Commission and Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. A formal plan has not been published for review.

