Theater
What a Tale of Woe Is ‘Juliet and Romeo’
Skylight's world premiere musical comedy offers few laughs or memorable tunes.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Theater
-
‘The Nether’ Is a Puzzling Virtual WhodunitJan 13th, 2025 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
‘Almost, Maine’ Is a Lot of FunNov 24th, 2024 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
Skylight’s ‘Oliver!’ Is Fast Moving SongfestNov 17th, 2024 by Dominique Paul Noth