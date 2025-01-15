Wisconsin Native Now Leads Milwaukee Archdiocese

Jeffrey Grob, who grew up on a dairy farm, becomes 12th Archbishop of Milwaukee.

From a dairy farm in a village of 4,000, to the head of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee that serves over 500,000 Catholics — Jeffrey Grob is officially the 12th archbishop of Milwaukee.

Grob, 63, was installed in his new role during a ceremony Tuesday at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee. Hundreds of people — including cardinals, bishops, priests, deacons and religious leaders from across the globe — filled the cathedral for the event.

Grob will now lead an archdiocese that oversees 184 parishes in 10 counties across southeast Wisconsin. During a short speech after he was officially installed, he said growing up on a farm in Cross Plains will help him in his new role.

“Long days filled with hard work necessitate a spirit of cooperation in laboring as one, rather than divided,” Grob said. “In a world ever increasing with contention, conflict and destruction of the other, the works of charity and kindness are desperately needed.”

Grob attended the now-defunct Holy Name Seminary in Madison. He held several positions in the Archdiocese of Chicago, where he was ordained in 1992. Most recently, he served as the auxiliary bishop of Chicago.

He will now be at the helm of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which was established in 1843.

In a statement announcing the ceremony, Grob said this was the “start of a new chapter.” Tuesday, he echoed that sentiment and said he’s excited to be back in Wisconsin.

“What a singular privilege it is to be called back home to the land of fish fries and supper clubs and brandy old fashioneds,” Grob said.

Grob has called himself a “farm boy from Wisconsin.” During his remarks, he said, “In order to plow a straight furrow, the worker must keep their sights focused forward.”

He replaces former Archbishop Jerome Listecki, who announced he was retiring last year. In a farewell message posted to Archdiocese of Milwaukee website, Listecki said he was honored to serve as the 11th archbishop of Milwaukee.

“It was a wonderful blessing in my life and I hope, in turn, in some way, it was a special blessing in yours,” Listecki said.

Grob will oversee an area that has seen the closing of several parishes in the past few decades. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report found around 30 percent of Catholic parishes in southeast Wisconsin have closed or merged since 1964.

The ceremony began with the procession of of cardinals, bishops, priests and deacons. After the procession, the papal mandate from Pope Francis was read by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Papal Nuncio to the United States.

Grob was then led by Cardinal Pierre and Listecki to the “cathedra,” or his “seat of authority.” A statement from the the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said that act officially completed his installation.

Those in the cathedral applauded when Grob took the seat. Shortly after, he held a prayer for those gathered, one of his first official acts as archbishop.

Local officials also attended, including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Around 30 people with the Neocatechumenal Way, a religious group, sang and danced outside of the cathedral before the event. Jeanine Hettich said they were there to show support.

“We wanted to come here to show our support for him and our love for him because obviously, in taking this role, it’s a big responsibility to lead the flock,” Hettich said.

Hettich said she wants to see more young people coming back to the church.

“In many places you see the church shrinking, you see a lack of vocation, you see young people leaving the church,” Hettich said. “The future of the church is the youth, the future of the church is the families.”

When the Grob’s selection was announced in November, the clergy abuse advocacy group Nate’s Mission called the choice of Grob “alarming.” The group cited abuse allegations against a priest under Grob’s supervision in the past.

On Monday, advocates with Nate’s Mission protested outside of a prayer service for Grob and delivered a letter to him. A press release from the group said Grob “cordially accepted the letter and promised to meet with Nate’s Mission soon.”

Wisconsin native now leads Archdiocese of Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.