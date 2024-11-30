Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“I just want you to get along and get things done.”

I have heard several versions of that statement over the years from countless citizens. But rarely does the legislature satisfy that desired behavior. That had a lot to do with gerrymandering which left very few legislators who actually felt they needed to work for their constituents since the maps guaranteed their reelection. If there is no potential of losing your job, there is no reason to be accountable or to respect the opinion of the other side.

We now have a real opportunity moving forward to work on those lost relationships legislators once had. The balance has shifted enough to change the dynamics of both houses in our legislature. Sure, the Republicans still held onto the majority in both the Assembly and the Senate, but by a margin that should make any reasonable lawmaker realize they should work across the aisle. Republicans control the State Assembly with a 54-45 margin. That may seem like a comfortable majority for Republicans, but when you consider that Democrats flipped 10 seats this year and only need to flip five more to reach the majority, a change of behavior should be expected.

In the Senate, four seats flipped from Republicans to Democrats. Republicans control the State Senate 18-15. That should warrant a serious pause by Republican leaders in our house.

I introduced 126 bills in the 2021-22 session and 65 bills in the 2023-24 session. Of those 191 bill introductions, the Republican majority leaders only allowed 2 of my bills to get public hearings in a committee. Two out of 191. And only one of those bills came to the floor for passage.

In Senate committees the Republican majority largely suspended in-person executive sessions where members can introduce amendments and debate bills under consideration. Instead they almost exclusively used “paper ballots” that only allowed senators to vote bills up or down, with no public debate and no way to even advocate for amendments. I am hopeful that will change and we can consider amendments now that Republicans will need votes from Democrats to actually pass laws of substance. Relationships must be built and fostered along the way – a good way to do that is to meet face-to-face.

After the shock we suffered in the Chippewa Valley with closures of two vital hospitals, the legislature should have sprung into action and set aside petty political behavior. What we saw, instead, was more of the same. Money that was set aside to be directed to the Chippewa Valley for relief during this crisis has yet to be released because the Republican majority didn’t like that their original, narrow target for that money was expanded to include services like obstetrics and behavioral health. When I tried to raise my voice about this on the Senate floor for our community, I was gaveled down and Senate Republicans cowardly adjourned instead of listening.

At the end of each session, the legislature forms study groups to dig deeper and prepare for the next session on what we expect to be important issues we should tackle. I submitted a study on hospital closures and reform. My request was blatantly ignored. Clearly, the Republicans did not consider your access to healthcare nearly as important as hunting Sandhill Cranes.

We now have a real opportunity this coming session to demonstrate that we can get along, get things done and make a difference. The few of us on both sides of the aisle who served during a time when such narrow margins allowed for real collaborative governance can offer guidance to our colleagues who haven’t had the chance to work with trust and respect of opposing ideas.

I am looking forward to this opportunity. For our own personal health and the health of our state.

Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) has served in the Wisconsin Senate since 2019 and previously served in the state Assembly from 2007-2011.