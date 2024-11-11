Shuttered Walmart Could Be Replaced By Apartments, Grocery Store

The Walmart at 103rd and Silver Spring closed in early 2023.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Less than two years after it closed, a plan has emerged to redevelop a shuttered Walmart super center on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side.

A partnership of two gas station owners would purchase the shuttered store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. and construct two apartment buildings in the parking lot while also repurposing the existing structure as a mixed-use complex with a grocery store, liquor store, daycare and wholesale commercial business. A gas station would also be added to the site.

The plans were filed Friday with the Department of Neighborhood Services.

Anup “Andy” Khullar and Pritpal Grewal have the 17.15-acre property under contract for purchase from the national retailer, which announced it would shutter the store in February 2023 after a “thorough review process.” The 157,000-square-foot store opened in 2012, replacing a smaller store.

The Board of Zoning Approvals is expected to review the proposal. “If they cannot obtain zoning approvals for their intended use, they are unlikely to purchase the property,” says a letter from attorney Samantha Huddleston Baker of OVB Law & Consulting. “Time is of the essence in this transaction and your prompt response to this submission is requested and appreciated.”

Khullar owns two gas stations in Milwaukee, both branded as Andy’s, at 7605 W. Good Hope Rd. and 8200 W. Brown Deer Rd. He also owns suburban gas stations.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Grewal, according to city license records, owns 10 gas stations in the city: at 2237 N. Holton St., 2002 W. Capitol Dr., 4230 W. Good Hope Rd., 4811 N. Teutonia Ave., 812 S. Layton Blvd., 4427 N. Green Bay Ave., 9622 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 7222 N. Teutonia Ave., 2759 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 3071 N. 60th St. The filling stations operate primarily under the Citgo, BP and Clark brand names. Grewal, according to city permitting history, has also been involved with several other gas stations.

A conceptual floor plan for the former big box store shows a 29,500-square-foot grocery store, an 8,400-square-foot liquor store, a 30,900 “wholesale retail tenant,” 3,330-square-foot daycare, a 4,000-square-foot convenience store and rear spaces for two other larger tenants.

The plans do not indicate the unit count for each apartment building, but the rectangular structures would be in the southwest corner of the property and have approximately 50 parking spaces each. Their footprints would be 13,900 square feet each and, based on the parking counts, would likely be multi-story buildings.

Khullar did not respond to a request for comment. Grewal referred comment to Khullar.

Area alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. said he was not familiar with the plan. In a February 2023 press release, Chambers said he was seeking a store that could provide nutritional foods. At the request of the Department of City Development and Chambers, the City Plan Commission previously rejected a different developer’s request to convert the shuttered Midtown Center Walmart into a self-storage building.

The store is part of the Timmerman Plaza shopping center. A Pick ‘n Save grocery store at the shopping center closed in 2017, but was replaced by BioLife Plasma Services and AutoZone. Other tenants in the shopping center include Dollar Tree, Rainbow Shops, Cosmo Beauty, Value Beauty and GameStop.

The Walmart property is currently valued at $8.2 million.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.