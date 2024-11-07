Three More SDC Board Members Bail

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission has lost three more commissioners in the past week, leaving the agency with just four remaining commissioners.

The latest board members to resign include: Marjorie Rucker, the appointed commissioner for the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin; Donna Brown-Martin, appointed by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s office; and Patricia Nájera, who represented Milwaukee Area Technical College; according to William Sulton, SDC’s attorney.

“I think all the board members feel very overwhelmed,” Sulton said.

Their resignations come on the heels of former board chair Barbara Toles’ departure after attending a virtual board meeting on Oct. 23.

Since the anti-poverty agency suspended operations and laid off employees six months ago, the SDC’s board has been meeting regularly to figure out a path forward.

Reappointments remain uncertain

Brown-Martin’s term on the SDC board officially ended on Oct. 1, but she continued to attend meetings until she left the board on Oct. 31.

“There was some discussion about whether the County Exec’s office could simply reappoint her because she had historical knowledge (rather) than having someone else come in,” Sulton said.

After reviewing the SDC’s bylaws, county officials decided they could not reappoint Brown-Martin, Sulton said.

Milwaukee County will defer replacing Brown-Martin’s seat on the board until it receives clearer information about the agency’s path forward, according to an email Brown-Martin sent to Sulton and SDC interim CEO Vincent Bobot.

However, Brown-Martin will continue to volunteer with SDC, according to Sulton.

“I think we are fortunate to have former board members and community members who are stepping up,” Sulton said.

Resignations leave more vacancies

Rucker resigned Monday and did not give a reason, Sulton said.

Nájera submitted a resignation letter on Friday. In her letter, she said she was grateful for the opportunity to work with an organization that had a long history of positively impacting Milwaukee residents.

“Essentially, she does not feel like the commission is actively operating,” Sulton said.

NNS tried to contact Rucker, Brown-Martin, Nájera and Bobot for comment, but did not receive responses as of Wednesday night.

The board now consists of Bobot, who is also an elected commissioner; Jorge Franco, of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin; Jackie Q. Carter, of Port Milwaukee; and Matthew Boswell, who was appointed by Milwaukee Public Schools.

Carter is the newest commissioner and was appointed to the board by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in June.

Boswell’s term is set to expire on Nov. 18, Sulton said.

SDC board continues to shrink as three more commissioners resign was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.