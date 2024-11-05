Evers, Baldwin Tour Milwaukee and Madison

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers may be the last politicians on the campaign trail in Wisconsin. The elected officials crisscrossed the state on Tuesday in a final bid to rally voters in support of Democrats up and down the ballot.

Following a morning fly-by at Mexican grocery store El Rey, Baldwin and Evers stopped at Miss Katie’s Diner, 1900 W. Clybourn St., where they greeted customers including Gerard Randall, first vice chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

The 50s-themed Miss Katie’s is known as a hotspot for politicians and their cohorts — especially during election season — with past visitors including Bill Clinton, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump.

The pair received a warm welcome at the diner, with several customers telling Baldwin that they’d already cast their votes for her. An incumbent senator, Baldwin is facing Republican Eric Hovde in the race for Senate.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Oct. 30, found that Baldwin has a two-point lead over Hovde.

After making the rounds, Baldwin led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Evers, who turned 73 on Nov. 5. He pointed at the senator as he blew out the candles on his slice of carrot cake, indicating that his wish was for her to win the election.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson and State Rep. Kalan R. Haywood joined Baldwin and Evers during the diner stop.

As election workers tallied votes across town, Baldwin told reporters she was excited to see the efforts of voter mobilization pay off.

“It’s feeling like we have the momentum here in Wisconsin,” she said.

Baldwin and Evers continued their tour with afternoon stops at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace and the Wisconsin Democratic Party office. They also visited Democratic offices in Waukesha and Fort Atkinson before heading to an evening meet-and-greet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Both will attend an election-night party in Madison.

