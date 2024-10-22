While supplies last, members can get 2 free tickets to 'Holy Lift Off!'

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Holy Lift Off! with Claire Chase concert on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Join flutist extraordinaire Claire Chase for a cosmic journey with iconic minimalist Terry Riley’s new masterpiece, “The Holy Liftoff!”. Several years in the making, this work sprang from the pages of Riley’s sketchbook, brimming with colorful drawings of “angels and flying creatures. All the energies… rising up into a surrealistic skyscape.”

Take in a pre-concert talk about coinciding Milwaukee Art Museum exhibits “LaToya Hobbs, Carving Out Time and Robert Longo: The Acceleration of History.”

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Oct. 31 concert at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.) performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

