Urban Milwaukee members can take a free, guided tour of the city’s historic Forest Home Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 25 to learn about the smokers, drinkers and troublemakers interred in the 198-acre grounds.

Tour guide Cyndi Kramer will lead a 90-minute walking tour through the cemetery grounds to gravesites of some of the most notorious Milwaukeeans.

In 1916, the Milwaukee Daily News declared the city “The Wickedest City.” This tour will show you why.

This offer is available while supplies last.

Forest Home Cemetery, which started in 1850, is located at 2405 W. Forest Home Ave.



