Milwaukee County Replacing Its Oldest Playground
And it's only happening after a special design flourish was added.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Oak Leaf Trail Temporarily Closed in TosaOct 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
State Funding $3.9 Million Clinton Rose Senior Center RenovationOct 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisors Want Climate ConsultantOct 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer