More than 200 zoological facilities across the U.S. have earned the ‘gold standard’ of accreditation, and the Milwaukee County Zoo is one of them.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is regarded by top zoological facilities and zoo critics alike as the most rigorous accrediting body in the nation. The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday that its AZA accreditation has been renewed for another five years.

The county zoo has maintained continual AZA accreditation since 1976, signifying that the zoo is consistently providing the animals there with the highest standards of care accepted industry-wide. The zoo has spent millions to meet or exceed these standards over the years.

Between 2016 and 2019 the zoo spent more than $16 million expanding its elephant facilities after the AZA revised its standards. The new facility, completed in 2019 as part of the larger Adventure Africa Exhibit project, exceeds AZA standards, with a 1.6 acre outdoor area and 20,000 square foot indoor facility.

“The accreditation process includes a comprehensive application and rigorous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals,” according to a statement from the zoo. “The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; safety for visitors, staff, and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.”

Accreditation is important for zoos interested in acquiring new animals. The AZA runs a program designed to help zoological facilities manage and protect endangered species.

The zoo is building a new rhinoceros facility to replace the dilapidated rhino habitat built in the 1950s. Once it’s completed the zoo will attempt to acquire Eastern Black Rhinos. The species is critically endangered, with fewer than 1,000 living in the wild, according to recent estimates. In their natural habitats the animals are hunted by poachers for their horns.

“The Milwaukee County Zoo is a cultural asset that the community can feel confident in supporting, particularly with this latest achievement in AZA accreditation,” County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. “I commend all the Zoo staff for meeting — and exceeding — best practices in animal care, stewardship, and beyond.”

Even as the most rigorous accrediting body in the U.S., AZA standards are not enough for animal rights advocates like In Defense of Animals (IDA). The organization is frequently critical of zoological facilities around the country that have recieved AZA accreditation, like Milwaukee County.

In the past, IDA gave Milwaukee’s zoo a “dishonorable mention” for the size of its elephant facility. The organization called the zoo a “prison” for the elephants living there, explaining that African elephants can roam up to one hundred miles a day in their natural habitat. Elephants are also hunted by poachers in the natural habitat. Thousands are killed every year, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

AZA accreditation lasts for five years. The zoo will be up for re-accreditation again in 2029.