Discrimination Complaint Filed Over Book Bans in Menomonee Falls Schools

Parents say students get less of an education after school district removes 30 books.

Menomonee Falls parents have filed a discrimination complaint against the school district after more than 30 books were removed from the library including one for preschoolers depicting same-sex families.

Michelle and Jesse Cramer , who have two young children in the district, said the books’ removal means Menomonee Falls children aren’t getting the same education as students in neighboring districts.

In October 2023, The School District of Menomonee Falls pulled 33 books from the shelves after deeming them too “sexually explicit” for students.

Michelle Cramer said that was bad enough.

But when she found out “Love Makes a Family,” by Sophie Beer was pulled from the supplemental materials offered to 4K parents at Shady Lane Elementary School last month, she decided to act.

“I want all kids to be able to absorb material that is representative of all people, because that is what they are going to see in the real world,” Cramer said. “And I want all students to feel welcome at school and their families to be represented. How are we going to develop respect between all of our students at school, even if they don’t always agree?”

Superintendent David Muñoz said he could not discuss parent complaints with anyone other than the parent, so he could not comment.

School Board President Nina Christensen did not respond to questions from WPR.

Cramer’s complaint was filed July 21. The district has 30 school days to respond.

The Cramers and Grassroots of Menomonee Falls Area, a community organization dedicated to promoting transparent, democratic, and inclusive governance in Menomonee Falls, have hired an attorney and are also working with ACLU of Wisconsin on the matter.

If they don’t hear back from the school district, they plan to send the complaint to the Department of Public Instruction.

“Love Makes a Family” is a picture book that is described on Amazon as an “exuberant board book.” “Whether a child has two moms, two dads, one parent, or one of each, this simple preschool read-aloud demonstrates that what’s most important in each family’s life is the love the family member.”

According to school district policy, a parent or district resident can challenge supplemental educational material if they feel that the materials are not age appropriate.

Parents Katrina and Paul Moldenhauer challenged “Love Makes a Family” during a July 8 school board committee meeting.

The couple said the book had no educational value and believed the illustrations showed transgender couples and “grooming.”

Paul Moldenhauer said one photo depicted a man “waking up next to another man with pigtails and breasts.”

“If you, in your own home, want to support alternative lifestyles like the one clearly illustrated in the book, go for it. That’s on you, and it’s also your right, but don’t do it on the taxpayer dime and with my children,” Paul Moldenhauer said, adding that he is not asking the district to give away bibles or books on how to “assemble and disassemble firearms.”

During that same meeting, Shady Lane school principal Brad Hoffman told the school board “Love Makes a Family,” is part of a traveling library and a supplemental material that parents can choose to read with their children.

“There are several simple statements, the first page says, ‘love is waking up bright and early. Love is baking a cake,’” Hoffman said. “The subject is that love is what makes a family. The subject isn’t that you must have two same sex parents, same sex parents, same sex parents.”

The committee voted unanimously to remove the book.

After the decision, School Board President Christensen posted the decision on her Facebook page.

She said the decision was based on the fact that the Human Growth and Development Curriculum doesn’t begin until third grade.

“The board is respectful of all families, their family structures and their autonomy to teach their children personal, value and social systems they see fit,” she wrote. “That is everyone’s right. It is not the place and position for a school system to usurp parental rights.”

In her complaint, Cramer questions how one family can make that decision for the entire school.

Cramer also questions why religion was brought up several times in the July 8 meeting, including a suggestion that the book “God Makes a Family” replace “Love Makes a Family.”

Andrew Guss, co-leader of Grassroots of Menomonee Falls Area, said the ongoing book banning in the school district is not preparing students for the future. It’s also perpetuating stereotypes, Guss said.

“Grassroots is in full support (of the complaint),” Guss said. “It’s about time we hold the school board accountable for their actions. They continue to remove books, remove education material, just based on their beliefs, and it’s time for a change.”

Discrimination complaint filed over book bans in Menomonee Falls School District was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.