Harris, VP Pick To Campaign in Eau Claire Wednesday

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will return to Wisconsin next week to campaign alongside her soon-to-be-announced pick for vice president.

Organizers have not yet disclosed the exact location of the event, which will take place sometime early Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, according to a news release from Harris’ campaign.

The Eau Claire stop will be part of a weeklong tour of swing states, which will begin Tuesday in Philadelphia and include subsequent stops in Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina, according to the news release.

Wednesday’s visit will mark the vice president’s second stop in Wisconsin since Biden endorsed her as his successor, following his July 21 announcement that he would not seek another term.

Just two days after that shake-up, Harris told voters in Greater Milwaukee her presidency would focus on “freedom, compassion and the rule of law” at a rally West Allis. And, later that week, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited a Hmong festival in Wausau to campaign on Harris’ behalf.

Democratic delegates have not yet voted to designate Harris as the party’s presidential nominee, but The Associated Press reported last month that she’d already secured enough support to clinch the nomination.

She’s expected to formally accept the nomination on Aug. 22, on the last day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been zeroing in on Wisconsin, highlighting the state’s role as a closely-fought battleground.

Four years ago, Biden and Harris won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes, which was a margin of less than a percentage point.

