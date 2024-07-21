Joe Biden Drops Out of Race, Endorses Harris

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

President Joe Biden is dropping out of the race.

After a poor June debate performance against Donald Trump, a growing number of prominent Democrats, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries called for him to drop out. But Biden said he would remain in the race, until now.

Biden, 81, made the announcement in a social media post Sunday.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” said the announcement. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to stand down and to focus solely on my duties as President for the rest of my term.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is already scheduled to visit Milwaukee Tuesday.

Biden endorsed Harris in his statement, giving her his “full support and endorsement.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Democratic National Convention will take place starting Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Rep. Mark Pocan was the first congressional Wisconsin Democrat to ask Biden to drop out. Sen. Tammy Baldwin had distanced herself from his campaign following the debate, but backed his candidacy. Mayor Cavalier Johnson also backed Biden.

“I will speak to the nation later this week about my decision,” wrote the president.